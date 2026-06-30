Governor Newsom swears in Tomiquia Moss as Secretary of new California Housing and Homelessness Agency 

“I’m honored to lead the California Housing and Homelessness Agency and to advance the Governor’s vision for a more coordinated and accountable housing system,” said California Housing and Homelessness Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “As we expand opportunity, I’m committed to protecting the civil rights of every Californian while accelerating housing production and strengthening our homelessness response. I look forward to working with the Governor, the Legislature, and local partners to deliver stability, fairness, and dignity across our communities.”

Since 2019, the Newsom administration has created unprecedented policy and structural changes in state government to help California better address its housing and homelessness crises, including additional and historic support for local governments , stronger accountability and enforcement , transformational changes to mental health services , and groundbreaking reforms — including groundbreaking legislative reforms signed last year, including updates to CEQA. These changes have helped connect hundreds of thousands of people at risk of or experiencing homelessness with vital supports.

In her previous role as Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, Secretary Moss oversaw 12 entities and over 40 boards and bureaus and played an integral role in creating and advancing the administration’s strategies, leading to historic accomplishments.

The Secretary has led major improvements to California’s housing delivery and finance systems, driving the construction of hundreds of thousands of homes, expanding affordable housing opportunities, and scaling innovative programs like Homekey that have created new housing units and connected large numbers of Californians to stability.