Streambed repair project set to begin July 10 at four King County locations

ISSAQUAH – A new adaptive management project is set to begin construction as soon as Wednesday, July 10, to enhance fish habitats and improve fish passage at four previously corrected fish barrier sites. Work is expected to finish by Nov. 8.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will add sandbars, adjust stream bed material, move logs and install water-resistant elements, such as shale, clay and silt.

The project will work in four locations:

Interstate 90 at North Fork Issaquah Creek in Issaquah

State Route 202 at Little Bear Creek near Bothell

SR 203 at Thayer Creek near Duvall

SR 900 at Green Creek near Renton

Closure details

People can expect nighttime lane reductions near each site while crews set up. Single-lane closures also will be used on SR 900 during the day and on SR 203 overnight. Some of the work can be done with just shoulder closures, but people should slow down and move over when possible.

The projects on North Fork Issaquah Creek, Little Bear Creek, Thayer Creek and Green Creek are part of WSDOT’s fish passage program. WSDOT has worked for nearly three decades to improve fish passage and reconnect streams to help keep waterways healthy A 2013 federal injunction also directed WSDOT to significantly speed up efforts to remove barriers fish migration.