Vote-by-Mail Ballots for the August 18, 2026, Primary Election

Supervisor of Elections, Denise LaVancher would like to inform voters that the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Office will begin mailing Vote-by-Mail ballots on Thursday, July 2, 2026, to all eligible military and overseas voters that have a current request on file. Vote-byMail ballots to eligible domestic voters will be mailed on Thursday, July 9, 2026 to all voters who have a current request on file.

Voters still have plenty of time to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot. Requests can be submitted through the website www.HernandoVotes.gov or call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 352- 754-4125. Written requests are also accepted; however, they must include the voter’s date of birth, Florida Driver’s License/ID number and/or last four digits of SSN, signature, and their Hernando County residential address.

Vote-by-Mail ballots are considered non-forwardable mail, so make sure your address is up to date with the Elections Office. If the ballot is to be mailed to an address other than what is on file, then we must have the voter’s signature and the address of where the ballot should be sent.

Additional things to remember about Vote-by-Mail ballots:

Deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the August 18, 2026, Primary Election is Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Voted ballots must be received at the Elections Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Returning your ballot by mail will require USPS postage.

Remember to sign the Voter’s Certificate on the back of the return envelope.

Ballots may also be dropped off at any of our Secure Ballot Intake Stations (drop boxes) located at each early vote site or either of the Supervisor of Elections Offices during days/hours of operation.

Vote-by-Mail ballots will not be accepted at any polling location on Election Day.

If you decide to vote in person, please take your Vote-by-Mail ballot with you and surrender it to the election worker who checks you in at your polling location. You cannot use your Vote-by-Mail ballot as a sample. It must be surrendered at your polling location during check-in.

Sign up for mail ballot status notifications through BallotTrax at hernandovotes.ballottrax.net/voter/.

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