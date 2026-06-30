Alarm Bells Going off at Ayotte HQ as Trump Approvals Hit All-Time Low in New Hampshire sent

Alarm Bells Going off at Ayotte HQ as Trump Approvals Hit All-Time Low in New Hampshire

Somewhere in the corner office, Kelly Ayotte is reaching for the panic button. A new survey out of UNH shows Donald Trump’s approval ratings have once again hit an embarrassingly new low. A whopping 62% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s overall job as president, and 58% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. His abysmal standing in New Hampshire comes as he continues to launch disastrous trade wars and shrug off the economic pain facing hardworking families. For Kelly Ayotte, the numbers couldn’t come at a worse time. Time and again, Ayotte has stayed silent, refusing to stand up to Donald Trump, leaving Granite Staters to pay the price for her cowardice. It’s no wonder Ayotte has the worst approval ratings of any first-term New Hampshire governor in more than 30 years. “Remember when Kelly Ayotte said Donald Trump was the ‘right choice’ for the country?” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “That ‘right choice’ has meant higher costs and economic pain for working families. She’s stood by silent as Trump wreaks havoc on New Hampshire’s economy, and Granite Staters won’t forget that this November.”

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