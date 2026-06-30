WATCH: Sununu Scampers Away From Questions About Affordable Housing, Private Equity Donors

Over the weekend, U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu scampered away from questions and scurried up some steps into a Washington, D.C. fundraiser while being asked about high housing costs after his campaign “took in $72,000 from private equity executives who may be responsible for New Hampshire’s housing affordability crisis.”

Sununu dismissed concerns over Donald Trump’s refusal to sign into law the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act that would lower housing costs, streamline affordable housing production, and block private equity from buying single-family homes, but did not respond to questions about his campaign taking donations from executives at the “the largest commercial landlord in the country,” which has owned multiple properties across New Hampshire.

WATCH HERE: