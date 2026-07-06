ComOps Tops 250,000 Hotel Rooms Globally, Launches Casino CX Benchmarks

Casino CX Benchmark Report - A report focused on casino resorts, analyzing how guest sentiment, survey engagement, and service recovery are shifting across the gaming and entertainment industry. ComOps | We're Ready. Strategy & Commercial Operations as a Service

250,000+ rooms. Millions of guest interactions. One mission: helping hospitality operators turn customer experience into measurable business performance.

Crossing 250,000 rooms is more than a milestone, it’s validation that the industry is prioritizing customer experience as a driver of revenue and loyalty” — Robert Levine

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComOps , a leading provider of commercial strategy, customer experience (CX), and contact center solutions for hospitality and gaming organizations, has surpassed 250,000 hotel rooms supported worldwide through its partnership with Medallia , marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth.The portfolio now spans everything from independent boutique hotels with as few as 16 rooms to large-scale luxury resorts with more than 3,600 rooms, reflecting growing demand for solutions that connect customer experience to revenue performance.“Crossing 250,000 rooms is more than a milestone, it’s validation that the industry is prioritizing customer experience as a driver of revenue and loyalty,” said Robert Levine , CEO & Co-Founder of ComOps. “What makes this especially meaningful is the diversity of our partners. Whether it’s a limited-service property or a world-class luxury resort, the opportunity is the same: turn customer insights into measurable business results.”The company is also introducing a new benchmarking initiative aimed at giving operators clearer insight into performance: Casino CX Benchmark Report - A report focused on casino resorts, analyzing how guest sentiment, survey engagement, and service recovery are shifting across the gaming and entertainment industry. For a free copy of the report, email Sofya@ComOps.com.“There’s plenty of data in this industry,” Levine added. “What’s been missing is context, understanding where you stand and what actions will drive the greatest impact”.ComOps supports a diverse range of hospitality organizations, including select-service hotels, full-service resorts, and integrated casino properties, transforming millions of data points into actionable strategies that improve both customer satisfaction and financial performance.“ComOps is a key partner in helping hospitality organizations unlock the full value of customer experience data,” said Eric Din, SVP, Alliances at Medallia. “Their ability to operationalize insights by connecting guest feedback directly to revenue-driving actions has made a measurable difference across a rapidly expanding global footprint.”

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