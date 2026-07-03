Neptune's Bar & Grill Launches Major Hiring Initiative Ahead of Grand Opening During Biketoberfest 2026

NEPTUNES BAR & GRILL THE DAY OF THE DEAL CLOSING PHILIP SIMONETTA IN FRONT OF A FORMER LOCATION PEARLY BAKERS ALEHOUSE LEFT TO RIGHT: JAMES BRITTAIN, PHILIP SIMONETTA & FRANK MACCEDO

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As excitement builds for the highly anticipated grand opening of Neptune's Bar & Grill at 415 Main Street in Daytona Beach, owner Philip Simonetta has announced an immediate hiring campaign to assemble an exceptional team ahead of the restaurant's opening during Biketoberfest 2026. The company is seeking energetic, professional, and hospitality-driven individuals who want to be part of launching one of Daytona Beach's newest entertainment destinations.

"We're not just hiring employees—we're building a team," said Simonetta. "We're looking for people who are passionate about hospitality, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and want to help create an experience that guests will remember."

NOW HIRING – ALL POSITIONS

Neptune's Bar & Grill is accepting applications and conducting interviews for both full-time and part-time positions, including:

Kitchen Staff

Pizza Bus Staff

Bartenders

Barbacks

Servers

Hosts & Hostesses

Food Runners

Bussers

Dishwashers

Security Personnel

Maintenance Staff

Cleaning Crew

Event Staff

Experience is preferred for many positions, but applicants with a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and willingness to learn are encouraged to apply.

Confidential Zoom Interviews

To make the hiring process convenient for applicants, confidential Zoom interviews are now being scheduled.

Candidates may schedule a private interview by visiting:

www.PhilipSimonetta.com

Applicants currently employed elsewhere are welcome to apply with complete confidentiality.

A Career Opportunity, Not Just Another Job

Neptune's Bar & Grill is being developed under the leadership of entrepreneur Philip Simonetta, whose business portfolio includes real estate brokerage, property management, business development, real estate education, and restaurant operations.

Simonetta is the owner of:

Pier 21 Realty

The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty

Pier 21 Property Management

He also brings years of hospitality experience from the successful operation and revitalization of Pearly Bakers Alehouse in Easton, Pennsylvania.

"Our vision is to build a workplace where people are respected, challenged, and given opportunities to grow," Simonetta said. "Great businesses are built by great people, and we're committed to creating a culture where our team enjoys coming to work every day."

About Neptune's Bar & Grill

Located in the heart of Daytona Beach's historic Main Street entertainment district, Neptune's Bar & Grill is preparing to introduce a new level of hospitality, food, entertainment, and customer experience. The venue will feature live entertainment, outstanding food and beverages, and Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, offering authentic brick oven pizza throughout the year.

The official Grand Opening Week is planned to coincide with Biketoberfest 2026, with kickoff festivities beginning on the Tuesday before the event.

Schedule Your Confidential Interview Today

Visit www.PhilipSimonetta.com to reserve your confidential Zoom interview and become part of one of Daytona Beach's newest hospitality destinations.

Media Contact

Philip Simonetta

Owner, Neptune's Bar & Grill

Email: NeptunesMainSt@gmail.com

Website: www.PhilipSimonetta.com

MEET PHILIP SIMONETTA

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