Go Buzzaar Marketplace Launches Partner Central and Wholesale Feature to Enable Borderless Commerce Across North America

Go Buzzaar launches Partner Central to help global vendors sell to North America’s 11.5M+ diaspora consumers.

Buy the world without leaving yours.” — Qazi F. Jamil, CEO & Founder, Go Buzzaar Marketplace

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Buzzaar Marketplace Launches Partner Central and Wholesale FeatureGo Buzzaar Marketplace has announced the launch of Go Buzzaar Partner Central, a global vendor onboarding platform designed to help exporters, resellers, brands, manufacturers, distributors, and local vendors sell products to diaspora customers across the USA and Canada.Based in Rockville, Maryland, Go Buzzaar has built a borderless commerce ecosystem focused on connecting South Asian, Middle Eastern, and ethnic products with more than 11.5 million diaspora consumers across North America.Through Partner Central, vendors from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Middle East, the USA, and Canada can apply to sell on Go Buzzaar Marketplace without building their own eCommerce infrastructure, establishing a physical presence in North America, or managing operations alone.Go Buzzaar Marketplace is built around one core promise:Your Products. Their Roots. Our Market.“Go Buzzaar has been designed to remove the biggest pain points vendor partners face when exporting products into North America,” said Qazi F. Jamil, CEO and Founder of Go Buzzaar Marketplace. “Our partners do not need to open a U.S. LLC, travel to the USA, or maintain a North American bank account to get started. We have developed an end to end ecosystem that supports vendor & distributor onboarding, product listings, logistics, digital payments, wholesale distribution, and last mile delivery.”Qazi added, “Our vision is to make borderless commerce practical, affordable, and accessible for vendors across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Middle East, the USA, and Canada. Go Buzzaar is a complete growth platform for sellers, brands, exporters, and distributors who want to reach diaspora customers without building the infrastructure themselves. Our motto is simple: Buy the World Without Leaving Yours.”Go Buzzaar is also introducing Go Buzzaar Wholesale, a feature designed for distributors, importers, exporters, and ethnic product suppliers who want to move bulk inventory across North America.Through Go Buzzaar Wholesale, distributors can ship bulk orders to retailers, restaurants, grocery stores, wholesalers, resellers, specialty shops, food service operators, and other marketplace sellers throughout the USA and Canada.This feature is useful for ethnic distribution, where South Asian, Middle Eastern, halal, specialty food, fashion, beauty, fragrance, cultural, and lifestyle products require trusted distribution channels, warehousing support, and access to community focused retail networks.Go Buzzaar Wholesale allows approved vendor partners to support both consumer marketplace sales and bulk business distribution, creating a bridge between global suppliers and North American retail demand.Partner Central provides vendors with marketplace enablement that includes seller onboarding, shop setup, product listing support, metadata preparation, pricing guidance, dashboard access, marketing support, logistics coordination, wholesale order support, fulfillment planning, and digital payment support.The platform is expanding beyond groceries into a broader South Asian and ethnic marketplace covering pantry essentials, snacks, sweets, beverages, fashion, beauty, fragrances, personal care, truck art, home décor, handicrafts, jewelry, sports, religious products, wellness, books, toys, and cultural lifestyle products.A key advantage of Go Buzzaar is its local and global logistics network. Vendor partners can access guided fulfillment solutions, including cross border shipping, aggregated shipping options, last mile logistics, warehousing support, wholesale order handling, and pick and pack services.Go Buzzaar’s logistics network is supported by warehouse locations in Texas, Virginia, and Ontario, allowing sellers and distributors to store inventory closer to customers, retailers, restaurants, and resellers while improving fulfillment speed across the USA and Canada.Go Buzzaar also supports approved vendors with access to digital banking onboarding through Jazari Digital Banking, enabling a modern payment ecosystem for marketplace reimbursements and cross border vendor payments. The digital banking model supports USD based reimbursements where applicable and access to global payment corridors.Beyond marketplace operations, Go Buzzaar offers marketing leverage through social commerce, Facebook Marketplace, Instagram Shop, TikTok Shop, Google Shopping, Google Search, email marketing, product sampling, inserts, road shows, wholesale outreach, and community driven campaigns.The launch of Partner Central and Go Buzzaar Wholesale positions Go Buzzaar as a growing commerce platform for vendors, exporters, distributors, and brands looking to access North American diaspora demand through one integrated marketplace and distribution ecosystem.Vendors and distributors interested in joining can apply at:Go Buzzaar MarketplaceRockville, Maryland

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