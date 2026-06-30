Growing & Connected: Infrastructure improvements at Main and Ottawa

HAMILTON – Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the City of Hamilton will begin mobilizing construction activities at the intersection of Main Street East and Ottawa Street North (Wards 3 and 4). Full closure of the intersection will occur later this summer.

Ottawa Street North at Main Street East closure begins this summer

This work includes watermain installation and other road improvements to renew critical municipal infrastructure, improve the long-term reliability of local roads and help prepare the corridor for future Hamilton LRT construction.

Upcoming Road Closure

Intersection of Ottawa Street North and Main Street East

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

Another Public Service Announcement will be issued closer to the full closure of this intersection. For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit the City of Hamilton Road Closures webpage or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting the City of Hamilton Subscribe to E-Updates webpage.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.

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