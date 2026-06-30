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NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie: Supreme Court Delivers Victory for Women and Girls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

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karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Following the Supreme Court’s 6–3 decision allowing states to protect women’s sports by restricting participation based on biological sex, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms what Republicans have long maintained: biological males should not compete in women’s and girls’ sports,” said Chairman Maltzie. “For too long, female athletes have faced unfair competition, unnecessary safety risks, and the loss of opportunities and achievements they earned through hard work and dedication. Today’s decision is an important step toward preserving fairness and protecting the integrity of women’s sports.”

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NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie: Supreme Court Delivers Victory for Women and Girls

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