Kansas City area state parks and historic sites host summer events

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2026 – Missouri state parks and state historic sites offer a diverse lineup of activities for July.

Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. – Stars and Strides on Spirit Trail at Knob Noster State Park.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a guided hike on Spirit Trail. Spirit Trail connects the city of Warrensburg to Knob Noster State Park at 873 SE 10 in Knob Noster. Meet at the Clearfork Shelter at 10 a.m. The hike will be relatively easy, covering approximately 1 mile on flat terrain. Along the way, there may be opportunities to see deer, squirrels, birds and other wildlife.



Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a guided hike on Spirit Trail. Spirit Trail connects the city of Warrensburg to Knob Noster State Park at 873 SE 10 in Knob Noster. Meet at the Clearfork Shelter at 10 a.m. The hike will be relatively easy, covering approximately 1 mile on flat terrain. Along the way, there may be opportunities to see deer, squirrels, birds and other wildlife. Junior Naturalist Programs at Big Lake State Park.

Big Lake State Park has several events planned throughout the summer. Join the park team for one or all events! Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig.

Sunday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m. – Stargazing at the Lake - Join the park team as they gaze into the night sky! Find out how people traveled at night using the stars and planets. To do that, guests will make a planisphere and look at constellations. Then, they will also use three different telescopes to find planets and constellations. Sunday, July 12, at 6 p.m. – Insect Inspectors – Come learn all about insects, including what makes an insect and insect and what an insect’s life cycle is like. Then, look at different kinds of insects using magnifying glasses to compare them. Following that, join a scavenger hunt to find different insect puzzles that are hidden in the grass that you can make and take home. Sunday, July 19, at 6 p.m. – Water vs. Land – What can water do to land? Find out just how powerful water can be by seeing what happens to sand when water is poured on it. Make rivers and lakes and then build a boat to see if it will float. Participants might get to race the boats they built. Sunday, July 26, at 6 p.m. – Snakes, Lizards, Turtles “Oh My” – Look at what makes a reptile a reptile. Check out their characteristics, life cycles and habitats. Then go on a scavenger where participants might meet a reptile or two.



Big Lake State Park has several events planned throughout the summer. Join the park team for one or all events! Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig. Sunday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m. – Stargazing at the Lake - Join the park team as they gaze into the night sky! Find out how people traveled at night using the stars and planets. To do that, guests will make a planisphere and look at constellations. Then, they will also use three different telescopes to find planets and constellations. Sundays, July 5 and 19, at 9:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Park at Knob Noster State Park.

Yoga in the Park with Suzy Latare is back at Knob Noster State Park in 2026. These free classes are scheduled for the first and third Sunday of each month through October. Classes begin at the Clearfork Shelter at 9:30 a.m. at 873 SE 10 in Knob Noster. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, as well as water, sunscreen and insect repellent.



Yoga in the Park with Suzy Latare is back at Knob Noster State Park in 2026. These free classes are scheduled for the first and third Sunday of each month through October. Classes begin at the Clearfork Shelter at 9:30 a.m. at 873 SE 10 in Knob Noster. Everyone is welcome, and there is no need to register. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, as well as water, sunscreen and insect repellent. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday July 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – From the Harvest to the Gristmill at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site.

Stop by the historic gristmill at 26600 Park Road N, in Lawson, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on either July 18 or July 19 for this informal program that demonstrates how various grains are ground into flour. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. There is no need to register.



Stop by the historic gristmill at 26600 Park Road N, in Lawson, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on either July 18 or July 19 for this informal program that demonstrates how various grains are ground into flour. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. There is no need to register. Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Picnic at the Historic Watkins Cemetery at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site.

Join park team members and volunteers at the historic Watkins cemetery to celebrate the Victorian tradition of summer cemetery picnics. Bring your own picnic lunch if you'd like and participate in historic games and activities. Stop by the park at 26600 Park Road N in Lawson anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.