NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie: Supreme Court Decision Reinforces the Need for Congress to Pass the SAVE America Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5–4 decision holding that federal law does not require mail ballots to be received by Election Day in order to be counted, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie issued the following statement:

“Here in New Hampshire, voters expect Election Day to mean exactly that: Election Day. Our state has long been recognized for administering elections with integrity, transparency, and public confidence because the overwhelming majority of ballots are cast and counted on Election Day.

“I’m disappointed in this decision which highlights why Congress should pass the SAVE America Act and establish clear, uniform standards that strengthen election integrity across the nation. Americans deserve confidence that only eligible citizens are voting in federal elections and that elections are conducted with consistent rules that inspire trust.

“New Hampshire Republicans have led the nation in advancing commonsense election integrity measures that protect both access to the ballot and confidence in election outcomes. We will continue working to ensure every legal vote is counted—and counted according to clear and transparent rules that the public can trust.”

The New Hampshire Republican State Committee reaffirmed its commitment to secure, transparent, and timely elections and called on Congress to continue advancing legislation that strengthens public confidence in the electoral process.

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