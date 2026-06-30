NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie Applauds Supreme Court Decision Protecting Political Parties’ First Amendment Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Following the Supreme Court’s 5–4 decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie issued the following statement:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for the First Amendment and for the constitutional rights of political parties to fully support the candidates they nominate. Political parties exist to recruit, support, and elect candidates who represent the values of their members. Artificial limits on coordinated expenditures placed political parties at a disadvantage while outside groups were free to spend unlimited amounts.

“By removing these unconstitutional restrictions, the Court has restored a more level playing field and strengthened the ability of political parties to communicate directly with voters and support their candidates. Transparency and existing campaign finance laws remain in place, but parties will no longer be treated differently simply because they choose to work with the candidates they nominate.

“The New Hampshire Republican Party welcomes this decision and looks forward to continuing our mission of electing Republicans who will defend individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and the New Hampshire Advantage.”

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