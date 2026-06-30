Funding Opportunity: Lifespan Respite National Technical Assistance and Resource Center

Applications due Monday, July 27, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging under its Lifespan Respite Care Program. The awardee will receive a total of up to $420,000 per year for a three-year project.

This funding will be awarded to a public or private nonprofit organization to provide training, technical assistance, and national coordination support. The National Lifespan Respite Technical Assistance and Resource Center will maintain a national respite care database; deliver training and technical assistance to state, community-based, and nonprofit respite programs; and provide information, referral, and support resources to caregivers and respite care providers.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to aoa.oaa@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-LRLT-0056, " Lifespan Respite National Technical Assistance and Resource Center (TARC)," posted June 26, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.