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RPNM responds to the Santa Fe New Mexican regarding USSC ruling on birthright citizenship

IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 30, 2026

RPNM responds to the Santa Fe New Mexican regarding USSC ruling on birthright citizenship:

“Under Biden, the Democrats let millions of illegal aliens pour through our borders exploiting the birthright loopholes, but President Trump’s victory in 2024 showed that the American people want secure borders. Today, the Supreme Court decision overrode the will of the American people.

NM Democrat legislators are celebrating because they are also overriding the will of the voters here in NM after the primary by installing a replacement for the Lt Governor who didn’t go through the filing and primary election process.”

– Mike Nelson (RPNM Interim Chair) 

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RPNM responds to the Santa Fe New Mexican regarding USSC ruling on birthright citizenship

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