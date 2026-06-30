Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests ninth predator in multi-agency undercover child exploitation operation

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Baton Rouge man on charges related to inappropriate behavior with minors.





33-year-old Evan Graves of Winnebago St. in Baton Rouge, was arrested on June 29th and charged with:





LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

As a result of ongoing efforts from the June 17-18 undercover operation, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the arrest of an additional suspect, Evan Graves.





This brings the total number of arrests in this multi-agency effort to nine. The operation, conducted on June 17–18, 2026, was aimed at apprehending individuals using online platforms to exploit children.





The apprehension was a collaborative effort involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Baton Rouge Police Department.





Graves was booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.





His bond is set at $50,000.





The investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.