Governor McKee and DEM Celebrate the New Roger Wheeler Boardwalk and Bulkhead

Published on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Earlier today, Governor Dan McKee, Senator Jack Reed, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray, State Senator Louis DiPalma, State Representative Teresa Tanzi, and Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney celebrated the new bulkhead and boardwalk at Roger Wheeler State Beach.

The project includes an additional 1,200 feet of new boardwalk, along with guardrails, shade structures, sidewalks, foot-washing stations, concrete benches, and ADA-compliant access ramps. These improvements are supported by a new concrete retaining wall extending from both sides of the existing beach pavilion, strengthening the resilience of the beach facility’s infrastructure to the increasing impacts of climate change. The project also included relocating a section of the Town of Narragansett’s existing water main that crossed the site.

The over $11.1M project was primarily funded by $3.1M in federal funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the RI voter-approved 2021 Beach, Clean Water, and Green Economy Bond.

“These upgrades will provide a more modern and family-friendly experience at the ever-popular Roger Wheeler State Beach,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The completion of this project is a win for both accessibility and climate resilience.”

“Many Rhode Islanders had their first swim in the ocean at Sand Hill Cove,” said Senator Jack Reed, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “It’s a special place. That is why I worked at the federal level to make federal funding available for these family-friendly upgrades and amenities so future generations can enjoy coming here, splashing around, playing in the sand and making memories together.”

“We are really excited about the new boardwalks at Roger Wheeler State Beach. Wheeler is one of Rhode Island’s most popular family beaches, offering safe swimming, educational opportunities, and a welcoming space for beachgoers,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “This project was supported in part by the 2021 Green Bond, highlighting how important these bond funds are for improving our amazing state parks and beaches. We are committed to modernizing our public facilities across Rhode Island and investments like this create a much more enjoyable day at the beach, strengthen Rhode Island’s resilience, and help keep treasured spaces safe and accessible for years to come.”

"As Chairman of the Senate’s Finance Committee, I am focused on utilizing public resources wisely, and that includes making smart investments in our state’s present and future needs,” said Senator Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton). “I have been especially proud to support the Green Bond because I believe strongly in the importance of protecting our natural resources, enhancing our public spaces, and building a more sustainable, resilient future. The project we are celebrating here today demonstrates our commitment to those goals, and to ensuring Roger Wheeler continues to thrive as a destination for Rhode Islanders.”

“Roger Wheeler was already one of New England’s best beaches for families, and with the completion of this project it is better than ever,” said Representative Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett). “The improvements to the boardwalk will make this beach more accessible and welcoming to a wider number of visitors, and with the proactive emphasis on coastal resiliency in this project, we can all look forward to years of happy summer beach days.”

“The Town is excited about this robust investment into this beautiful family friendly beach, and we thank our State and Federal partners for their generous support of this project,” said Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney. “Additionally, we thank RI DEM for their continuing partnership as we work together to improve all public facilities and draw people from all over to enjoy Rhode Island’s and Narragansett’s beautiful coastline.”

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