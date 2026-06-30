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California Democrats push through $351.7 billion budget bill with Newsom support

California Democrats approved a $351.7 billion budget Monday they said serves as a counterweight to federal spending cuts pushed by President Donald Trump while safeguarding the state’s financial future. In a statement, the outgoing governor said that it would leave his successors with a state government that is “fiscally sound, economically dominant, and ready for whatever comes next.”

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California Democrats push through $351.7 billion budget bill with Newsom support

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