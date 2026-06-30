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Newsom approves measure to expand judicial power over mental health diversion

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a measure Monday that will expand judicial discretion over the state’s mental health diversion program. Assembly Bill 46, carried by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, removes a legal standard that restricted courts’ ability to deny diversion. Newsom’s signature on the bill will allow courts to prevent the diversion of violent criminals with greater ease.

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Newsom approves measure to expand judicial power over mental health diversion

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