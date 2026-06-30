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OCFO Releases June 2026 Revenue Estimates for FY 2026-2030

Limited quantities of the 2025 District income tax forms are available at OTR’s Customer Service Walk-In Center, the John Wilson Building, the Union Square Building, and One Judiciary Square. Taxpayers may print books and forms directly but are encouraged to file electronically for faster, more convenient processing.

For more information on Individual Income Tax Forms, visit: Individual Income Tax Forms. For additional information on Business Tax Forms, visit: Unincorporated Business Franchise Tax Forms

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OCFO Releases June 2026 Revenue Estimates for FY 2026-2030

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