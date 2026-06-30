Gov. Newsom Signs Sen. McNerney’s Bill to Boost Green Hydrogen, a Clean-Energy Gamechanger

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night signed Sen. Jerry McNerney’s SB 1350, groundbreaking legislation that significantly expands the use of green hydrogen, a clean-energy gamechanger.

SB 1350 allows natural gas power plants to use hydrogen made from renewable resources like wind and solar under California’s world-leading clean energy standards as the facilities transition away from fossil fuels.

SB 1350 won unanimous approval in the state Senate earlier Monday on a vote of 38-0, after the state Assembly approved the bill on a 74-0 vote. SB 1350 takes effect immediately and is the first such law in the nation.

“California is a world leader in clean energy thanks to solar and wind power and large-scale battery storage. But we won’t achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045 by relying on those sources alone. SB 1350 adds green hydrogen to the mix,” Sen. McNerney said. “Green hydrogen will help us meet our climate goals, and it will protect good-paying jobs throughout the state.”

“With SB 1350 now signed into law, California is reinforcing its commitment to innovation, clean energy, and economic development,” said Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, principal co-author of SB 1350. “I was proud to serve as a principal co-author of this legislation because I've seen firsthand how hydrogen investment is transforming communities like in my district in Lancaster, which has become a global leader in hydrogen development through California's first public hydrogen utility. With the Governor’s signature today, we’re ensuring California remains at the forefront of hydrogen innovation."

SB 1350 was co-sponsored by the Green Hydrogen Coalition and State Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Governor Newsom's signing of SB 1350 is a landmark step toward securing California's clean energy future,” said Janice Lin, founder and president of the Green Hydrogen Coalition. “By recognizing the critical role that renewable hydrogen can play in providing reliable, zero-carbon electricity, this legislation gives utilities, developers, and investors the confidence to move forward with the next generation of dispatchable clean power.”

“We thank Senator McNerney for his leadership in championing SB 1350 and its technical fix to the Renewable Portfolio Standard Guidebook,” said Chris Hannan, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council. “By enabling electricity generated using qualifying hydrogen, SB 1350 will support new production opportunities in California. This expanded hydrogen supply will help decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors and create thousands of union construction jobs.”

For more information on SB 1350, please go here.

Sen. Jerry McNerney is chair of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, and his 5th Senate District includes all of San Joaquin County and Alameda County’s Tri-Valley.