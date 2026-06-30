Wyoming Department of Health Warns Residents About Spoofing Calls

June 30, 2026

CHEYENNE, WY — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is alerting residents to a recent phone scam where bad actors are “spoofing” official department phone numbers to solicit personal information. “Spoofing” is a form of scamming where a bad actor manipulates a caller ID to display a different phone number, often displaying the information of a trusted person, business, or official office.

Reports indicate that scammers are using the number 307-777-7656, a primary line for the WDH Director’s Office, to contact individuals. These callers often claim to be from an “investigative unit” or pharmacy and ask for sensitive personal data.

The WDH reminds the public that official department representatives will never call to ask for sensitive personal information in this manner. To protect yourself from these fraudulent activities, the WDH recommends the following:

Verify the Caller: If you receive a suspicious call from a WDH number, hang up and call the department back using a verified phone number from the official website. Protect Personal Information: Never provide Social Security numbers, financial details, or other sensitive data over the phone to unsolicited callers. Gift cards and credit cards: WDH will never ask you to provide us a credit card or debit card over the phone for payment. We will also never ask you to give us gift cards. Consult Your Service Provider: Contact your phone service provider to inquire about call-blocking features or tools to identify potential spam. Report Fraud: You may report spoofing and scam calls to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

For more information on Caller ID spoofing, please visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id.

For more information: Monique McBride, Chief Policy & Communications Officer, monique.mcbride@wyo.gov