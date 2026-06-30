No Limits: My Journey of Love, Independence, and Advocacy

I was born prematurely. Lack of oxygen to my brain caused my cerebral palsy. My parents were nervous about what it would take to raise me, but they arranged their lives so my mom could take care of me. Julie as a toddler with her cousin.

Early on, my parents decided to raise me just as they were raising my brother. My mom wanted me to go to regular school starting in first grade. A neighbor tutored me so I would be at grade level and then continued to help me every night with my homework. I was never in a “special” class again.

I am a very social person, and I made good friends in school. Usually, I was just part of the crowd and did everything my friends did. I did some things just for kids with disabilities. I went to a camp and did horseback riding. I didn’t really like horseback riding.

My mom pushed me pretty hard. I wasn’t going to do sports, so she signed me up for drama. I didn’t want to do it, but I had to. I’m glad now that she pushed me to try new things. It built up my self-confidence. My parents didn’t put any limitations on me because of my disability.

My best friends mostly did not have disabilities. I enjoyed all the same activities as my friends. When there was a barrier because I use a wheelchair, we figured it out together. My friends also would help me with my self-care when we were out together. I went to Grad Night at Disneyland and Prom. Once, when I was a teenager, my parents went on a romantic getaway. My friend stayed with me. We had a great time doing the things teens do!

I graduated with my classmates from Banning High School. My mom made them put up a ramp for me so I could cross the stage. The funny thing is, they forgot that they already had a ramp that had been built for an injured football player.

I tried to make it at community college so I could live out my dream of being either a teacher or a psychologist. I didn’t do very well, which was a big disappointment. But I landed a job working for a new independent living services agency – I was so proud of that!

I moved out when I was 26 with my parents’ support and blessing. They had prepared me well for adult life by giving me chores, exposing me to everything and holding high expectations.

Julie and Rigo’s wedding day. I met Rigo, the love of my life and my husband, at an Abilities Expo. We dated, moved in together, then got married. We live on a tight budget, but we always find ways to have fun and celebrate! We support each other through thick and thin. We are true partners in life.

We have staff around most of the time to assist us with the things we can’t do. Our staff takes direction from us—we run the show! If they try to take control, we firmly and respectfully remind them that we are the bosses in our house and in our lives.

One of the most important things for me, after my husband, is to speak up for people with disabilities and to advocate for better services and for everyone to accept that we belong in every place!

I have done a lot of work as an advocate. I have served on the Los Angeles Regional Office Regional Advisory Committee, the Statewide Self-Advocacy Network, the University of Southern California Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Community Advisory Committee, the Self-Advocacy Board of LA County, and Communities Actively Living Independent and Free. Julie at Day of Action at the California State Capitol.

I now serve on the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. I was privileged to be elected as the Chair in November 2024. I take great pride in leading the Council. Working together with other Council members, Aaron Carruthers, the Executive Director, and Council staff has been a wonderful opportunity to use my skills and all I have learned as a proud disability advocate.

Being disabled is a part of who I am, and I’m proud of every part of me! I will always fight for people with disabilities and encourage them to be proud of who they are.