NBG to Celebrate Independence Day with Festival, Fireworks

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 30, 2026) – Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Guam Freedom Rocks festival is scheduled for July 4 at Sumay Cove Marina on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG).

Due to current Force Protection Conditions, access to the event is for those with base access. Additionally, the event has been moved from Polaris Point due to ongoing construction efforts.

The festival will feature games, water sports rentals, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, prizes, and live entertainment starting at 5 p.m. The fireworks display will be launched at 8 p.m. from Clipper Landing Park and last approximately 12 minutes.

Parking is located in the lot adjacent to the Sumay Marina event area. All patrons should adhere to all traffic signs and directions from event staff while entering and exiting the event.

For the safety and security of all guests, attendees are asked not to bring weapons of any kind, including firearms and knives; illegal drugs or controlled substances; alcoholic beverages; glass containers; outside coolers; drones or other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); fireworks, flares, lasers, or other pyrotechnic devices; large umbrellas, tents, or canopies; oversized bags or backpacks; pets (with the exception of service animals); bicycles, skateboards, scooters, or other recreational wheeled devices; or professional camera equipment and video recording devices without prior authorization.

All attendees and their belongings are subject to security screening upon entry. Security reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed unsafe or disruptive and may deny entry to individuals in possession of prohibited items.

Access to San Luis Beach will be closed starting at 6 a.m., July 4, and will reopen at 6 a.m., July 5. Additionally, Clipper Landing Park is closed due to construction.