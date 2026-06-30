U.S. Pacific Fleet advances fleet resilience; conducts training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities

HONOLULU – U.S. Pacific Fleet conducted training and testing exercises April 20-May 15, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean aboard decommissioned Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) and in port onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The training, which combined participation from several Navy commands, industry partners, and academic institutions, validated the Navy’s ability to rapidly return ships to the fight in contested environments.

The exercise commenced with controlled detonations conducted by NSWC Carderock Division and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11technicians aboard ex-Peleliu at sea to simulate damage. EODMU 11 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 forces and engineers quickly responded to the detonations, initiated immediate damage control efforts, and assessed affected spaces.

“This training offered a unique opportunity to achieve a hyper realistic training environment for expeditionary forces to execute key afloat salvage and repair techniques,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicolas Twisselman, MDSU-1 Salvage Officer. “Leveraging capabilities and experience from our counterparts to quickly respond to an incident, analyze the situation, and mitigate or dispose of the threat ensures fleet resiliency in contested environments.”

Following the initial damage control and analysis, EOD technicians conducted response drills to detect, locate, and render safe other explosive threats aboard Ex-Peleliu. Once the spaces were deemed safe and clear, Mobile Diving Salvage forces initiated further expeditionary shipboard repair operations.

Emerging technologies were utilized throughout the training to ensure the U.S. Navy maintains cutting-edge capabilities to complete its mission. Predictive analytics, advanced visualization, forward manufacturing, and robotics were incorporated, accelerating the transition of innovative tools from the lab to the fleet.

“Our participation in the exercise allows us to apply our expertise in platform integrity and signature management to provide a ballasted, safe vessel capable of sustaining real-world damage scenarios and supporting critical training. By providing world-class, cost-effective, and groundbreaking technical solutions at sea and in the field, we ensure our warfighters maintain their technological superiority and operational readiness," said Michael Kipp, NSWC Carderock.

Upon conclusion of the at-sea portion of the training, Ex-Peleliu was towed back to JBPHH for additional in-port damage repair training, led by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Highlighting strong partnership between the U.S. Navy and the industrial base, the training brought together Sailors, government civilians, and experts from dozens of companies and universities.

Through rigorous and precise training, forces demonstrated and developed their ability to rapidly assess issues, develop repair plans, and execute repairs, fundamental to the Navy’s sustainment strategy and its ability to keep ships on station and mission-ready.

U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.