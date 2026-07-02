70,000+ Strong: Adriana’s Insurance Shatters Projections, Hosting the Nation’s Largest World Cup Watch Party & Concert

Banda El Recodo performs live on-stage during Puro Soccer Fest presented by Adriana's Insurance, showcasing the event's blend of soccer, family entertainment, community engagement, and Latino cultural celebration. Fans proudly display Adriana's Puro Soccer Fest signage during Puro Soccer Fest Thousands of fans wave Mexican flags and celebrate during Adriana's Puro Soccer Fest in Downtown Chula Vista.

Local leaders call the historic gathering a monumental triumph, nearly doubling attendance projections and driving over $1 million in economic impact.

To look out and see tens of thousands of families together, celebrating our culture, our pride, and our love for the game is something I will never forget.” — Adriana Gallardo

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What was expected to draw 40,000 attendees instead welcomed more than 70,000 people to Downtown Chula Vista, as Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest delivered a day-long celebration of soccer, culture, music, and community unlike any other in California.Envisioned and produced by Adriana’s Insurance in collaboration with the City of Chula Vista and San Diego FC, the festival transformed the heart of Downtown Chula Vista into a massive viewing experience for FIFA World Cup matches, beginning at noon and culminating with the highly anticipated Mexico vs. Korea match. Beyond serving as a vibrant cultural sanctuary where families felt entirely at home to celebrate their roots, the event acted as a major economic driver. Early models indicate the massive footprint generated over $1 million in local economic activity, filling brick-and-mortar restaurants to maximum capacity and channeling critical revenue directly to independent grassroots street vendors. The evening concluded with a free concert by legendary Mexican band Banda El Recodo, bringing thousands of fans together for a celebration that extended long after the final whistle.With attendance figures still being finalized, organizers estimate that more than 70,000 people participated throughout the day, far exceeding original projections and solidifying the event's place among the largest World Cup watch parties in the United States’ history.The event's impact was recognized not only by attendees but also by its partners. Following the festival, San Diego FC described Puro Soccer Fest as "one of the best live events" the organization has ever been part of, praising its energy, execution, community impact, and collaborative spirit. The club noted that the festival represented far more than a soccer watch party, calling it a celebration of culture, community, and partnership that left a lasting impression on everyone involved.For many attendees, the event represented something larger than soccer.Families arrived hours before kickoff. Children waved flags through the crowd. Music poured into the streets. Friends and strangers alike embraced throughout the day as chants, laughter, and celebration echoed across Downtown Chula Vista.One attendee remarked that from several blocks away, the cheers were so loud they assumed Mexico was winning by six goals.“The funny thing is, the score didn’t matter,” they said. “People were celebrating before kickoff, during the game, and after it. That’s just who we are.”The festival was created by Adriana Gallardo , founder and CEO of Adriana’s Insurance, who immigrated to the United States with little more than determination and a vision for a better future. Having built one of the nation’s most recognized Latino-owned insurance brands, Gallardo says her mission remains rooted in giving back to the same community that has chosen and trusted Adriana’s Insurance for decades, fueling a shared journey of growth and cultural pride.“Se me sale el corazón de la emoción,” said Gallardo. “To look out and see tens of thousands of families together, celebrating our culture, our pride, and our love for the game is something I will never forget.”Gallardo emphasized that the event was designed to create a space where families could come together, celebrate their heritage, and experience a sense of unity.“We are doing this because we want to show everyone who we are as a community,” she said. “We are hardworking people. We are chingones. And this is what happens when we come together as a community. Adriana’s Insurance is not just a company selling services; we strive to be the cultural heartbeat of the people.”At a time when many families are searching for moments of connection, Puro Soccer Fest served as a powerful reminder of the values that unite Latino communities across generations: family, resilience, culture, pride, and joy.While the matches brought people together, organizers say the true victory was visible throughout the day, in the laughter, the music, the shared meals, the waving flags, and the overwhelming sense of belonging felt across the festival grounds.As the final notes from Banda El Recodo echoed through Downtown Chula Vista and thousands of attendees made their way home, one thing was clear: Puro Soccer Fest had become more than a watch party.It had become a celebration of community.

Inside Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest | Mexico vs Korea Watch Party

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.