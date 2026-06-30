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Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Members of the Atlanta Falcons spent time with Soldiers in Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, June 25 at the BOSS Warrior Zone. The event was part of the NFL's Salute to Service program, presented by USO Entertainment.

Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, BOSS president, said he feels like the Soldiers who attended were excited to meet the football players.

“Everyone left happy and with hopes that more opportunities like this will arise,” Bruyer said.

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Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit

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