Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
Atlanta Falcons Players Meet With Fans, Tour Zama During USO Visit
Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, BOSS president, said he feels like the Soldiers who attended were excited to meet the football players.
“Everyone left happy and with hopes that more opportunities like this will arise,” Bruyer said.
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