Heavy Fourth of July holiday traffic expected alongside high wildfire risks

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be prepared for additional traffic and longer travel times on mountain highways heading to recreational areas over the 4th of July holiday weekend, as well as heightened fire dangers and risks around the state.

With much of the state experiencing severe drought every county west of I-25 under fire restrictions, this summer continues to carry an extremely high risk of human-caused wildfires. Safe driving is essential to prevent sparks. Ultimately, safety starts before you leave home: planning your route, maintaining your vehicle, and understanding the risks are crucial steps this season. Download checklists and learn more about Drive Safe Colorado Summer at codot.gov/travel/summerdriving.

CDOT continues to work with partners to monitor active wildfires across the state, which can cause sudden highway closures. Knowing your route—and potential alternatives—is vital. Before heading out, always check COtrip Planner App and or the COtrip.org for real-time updates on road conditions, active incidents, and fire-related detours. While driving, watch for overhead electronic message signs for immediate safety alerts and changing instructions. Motorists should be prepared for low visibility near active fires and follow local sheriffs and fire districts for emergency updates.

Independence Day traditionally kicks off a period of above-average traffic in the high country, with summer tourism peaking over the next six to seven weeks. Because the holiday falls on a Saturday, westbound I-70 traffic is expected to peak the day prior—Friday, July 3—starting at 10 a.m. Return eastbound traffic along the I-70 Mountain Corridor will likely be heaviest Sunday afternoon into the evening. To limit the impacts, the ideal travel windows are passing through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel before 9 a.m. on Friday morning, and returning eastbound through the tunnel around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Motorists can view a travel forecast from CDOT’s operations team on CDOT's YouTube Channel.

To avoid congestion, motorists heading west are encouraged to use shared transportation alternatives, Bustang, Pegasus, and Bustang Outrider provides service to many mountain areas, including Estes Park, and to cities and towns along the Front Range. Please visit ridebustang.com for more information.

To help minimize potential traffic delays and congestion, CDOT is suspending state-maintained construction and maintenance projects from midday Thursday through Sunday, July 5. The only exception for highway work is for emergency operations.

Date Westbound Eastbound Total Thursday, July 3 23,021 15,783 38,804 Friday, July 4 21,112 14,908 36,020 Saturday, July 5 18,627 26,535 45,162 Sunday, July 6 18,977 31,633 50,610 Total 81,737 88,859 170,596

CDOT urges drivers to follow these critical summer safety tips:

Stay alert. Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy. Avoid distracted driving. The focus should always be on driving. Avoid using cellphones, texting, eating, and using in-vehicle technologies. Don't drive impaired. Increased DUI enforcement from July 2 to July 5. Watch for more pedestrians and bikes. Warm temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways. Share the road with motorcycles. Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road. Obey all posted speed limits. Or drive slower, if necessary, based on weather or traffic conditions. Maintain proper tire air pressure. Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be overinflated. Turn your lights on. Especially during twilight hours, making it easier for other drivers to see you. Large vehicles tend to drive slower speeds. Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

Wildfire Prevention & Smoke Safety Tips:

Never toss cigarettes out the window; use an airtight container. Secure trailer chains in an 'X' and keep them five inches off the pavement so they don't drag and spark. Don't overheat your brakes on steep descents; the friction can ignite your tires and easily spark a roadside grass fire. For roads with wildfire smoke use Low-Beam Headlights: Avoid high beams. They will reflect off the smoke particles, creating a blinding glare that further reduces your visibility Never drive around a road closure and check COtrip Planner App and or the COtrip.org for safe detour routes. Call 911 immediately if you spot new smoke or flames along the highway.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!