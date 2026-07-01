Speeding drops up to 92% in Colorado work zones as automated enforcement expands to I-25 at US 50B in Pueblo

Statewide — On June 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Colorado Speed Enforcement Program will start issuing warnings to drivers who exceed the speed limit in the I-25/US 50B Interchange Reconstruction work zone in Pueblo.

The warning period on I-25/US 50B marks the third active corridor of CDOT’s Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, which uses camera technology to reduce speeding in high-risk corridors such as active construction zones. The goal is to reduce speed-related crashes and improve safety for drivers, roadway workers, law enforcement and other vulnerable road users.

Colorado law authorized the use of automated speed enforcement in 2023. The Colorado Speed Enforcement Program first launched on Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont (the Diagonal Highway) in 2025, followed by I-25 North between Mead and Berthoud earlier this spring.

Since the program launched, excessive speeding has dropped by 81% in the CO 119 work zone and 92% in the I-25 North work zone.

Colorado Speed Enforcement Program graphic pinpointing six speed camera locations in the I-25/US 50B work zone in Pueblo. Three speed cameras are located at Mile Points 100.8, 100.3 and 99.4 on Southbound I-25. Three additional speed cameras are placed at Mile Points 100.8, 99.8 and 99.3 on Northbound I-25.

"The addition of this new enforcement zone comes at a time in the year, Memorial Day through Labor Day, when annual data shows a spike in traffic crashes and fatalities," said CDOT Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik. "Speed is among the top contributing factors of crashes in Colorado, and it's our priority to reduce these occurrences by encouraging safe driving behaviors."

Speeding is a dangerous behavior that continues to cause preventable crashes and fatalities in Colorado. Data shows that there were 234 speed-related crash fatalities in 2025. Despite the known risks, 70% of Coloradans admitted to speeding on main and local highways, according to a 2025 CDOT survey.

The program’s newest speed camera corridor is on I-25 in Pueblo in the work zone for the I-25/US 50B Interchange Reconstruction project. Six speed cameras are located between Mile Points 99.3 and 100.8. Please note that this corridor includes a northbound trailer camera. Signs notifying drivers are placed at least 300 feet before the work zone corridor and 300 feet before an active camera.

Warnings will be issued for at least 30 days before civil penalties begin. Civil penalties carrying a fine of $75 in this corridor are expected to begin on July 30, 2026. Warnings and civil penalties are mailed directly to the registered owner of the vehicle, even if they were not driving the vehicle at the time of the violation.

Once civil penalties begin on July 30:

Drivers will have 45 days to pay the $75 fine or appeal the notice.

Violations captured by the Automated Vehicle Identification System (AVIS) will not result in points on a driver’s license.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 10+ MPH will be issued a $75 fine.

Colorado Speed Enforcement Program cameras work by using a point-to-point system, which measures the average speed of a vehicle over a set distance. The average speed of a vehicle is then calculated by dividing the distance by the travel time. According to the Federal Highway Administration, the use of point-to-point speed cameras has been shown to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities by 20 to 37%.

Revenue collected from the penalties will be used primarily to fund the Speed Enforcement Program. Any excess funds will be allocated to the Vulnerable Road User Protection Fund, which provides infrastructure improvements that protect vulnerable road users.

For more information about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, visit codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.

About the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program

Speeding has been involved in at least one third of all crash fatalities in Colorado from 2023 to 2025, contributing to at least 728 deaths. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Speed Enforcement Program aims to reduce speed-related crashes and fatalities on Colorado roads and improve safety for drivers, road workers, vulnerable road users and law enforcement. Using Automated Vehicle Identification Systems (AVIS) in high-risk, CDOT-owned corridors, cameras identify vehicles traveling an average of 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit and automatically issue $75 civil penalties to the registered owner of the vehicle. The program is currently active on Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont, I-25 North between Mead and Berthoud, and I-25 at US 50B in Pueblo, with additional corridors planned. More information about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program is available at codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.