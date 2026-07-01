ACTION THRILLER ‘BANDIT’ TRIUMPHS AT DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL WITH HISTORIC GRAND PRIZE WIN AT TCL CHINESE THEATRE

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Film Partners Viking Sunset Studios and Adaptif Films Celebrate Monumental Global Victory Amidst Standing Ovations at Iconic Hollywood Venue's World Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic night for international cinema, the action thriller Bandit captured the top prize at the prestigious Dances With Films (DWF) festival last night at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. Standing tall in an open category of 279 total films, Bandit rose above the fierce competition to claim the night's highest honor. The film’s victory marks a monumental milestone as potentially the first Indonesian film in history to win a major American film festival's top prize without being limited to foreign language or genre-specific categories but receiving the grand jury prize of the festival.

The evening carried double the celebration for director Brian L. Tan (BLT), who took the stage to accept the festival's highest honor on his exact birthday, capping off an extraordinary run for the groundbreaking production.

A Triumph for "Balifornian" Cinema

Produced by Adaptif Films and Bali-based Viking Sunset Studios, Bandit represents a seamless bridge between Hollywood-caliber action and rich Indonesian cinematic talent. The historic grand prize win at the TCL Chinese Theatre highlights Bandit as a shining example of world-class filmmaking—standing out as one of the five diverse feature films Viking Sunset Studios successfully shot last year. This rapid production slate included a gripping wartime movie filmed in parallel to Bandit that is now heading directly to global streaming platforms.

Reflecting on the monumental win, director Brian L. Tan shared his gratitude: “It was an unexpected and extraordinary triumph of Indonesian cinema and, of course, this incredible team. I dedicate this award to the unseen, unsung, and underdog heroes on both sides of the Pacific who helped make Bandit possible. It was also my birthday, and I couldn’t have asked for a better gift!”

Recognizing Visionary Storytelling and Visual Mastery

The electric atmosphere inside the historic and packed Hollywood 400 audience venue proved that Bandit resonates deeply with American audiences. Attendees witnessed firsthand the visceral impact of the film’s pacing, direction, and its breakout reception on the global festival circuit.

Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO and Founder of Viking Sunset Studios, expressed immense pride in the film's success, the emotional impact it had on the crowd, and Tan's directorial prowess: “Brian has an uncanny talent for building anticipation, racking up tension, and weaving an incredibly tight story. We saw it live in the TCL Chinese Theatre—there was a moment where the onscreen tension built to such a pitch that when it finally released, the entire audience collectively erupted into applause. That immediate, raw reaction was absolute confirmation that this film is going to go very far globally.” Holmgreen added: “ It is incredibly exciting to guide a movie directly out of our backyard in Bali on the other side of the world and watch it command the global stage like this. It proves that Indonesian cinema can achieve massive international success when the storytelling is flawless and executed with this level of passion.”

The visceral energy of Bandit is anchored by a standout ensemble cast including Wafda Saifan, Roy Sungkono, Teuku Rifnu Wikana, Kiki Narendra, Mike Lucock, and Bukie Mansyur. Reflecting the high stakes and gritty nature of the narrative, the cast projected exceptionally solid, deep-rooted friendships in the grueling shoot, bringing a raw, authentic brotherhood to the screen that resonated powerfully with the festival crowd.

Holmgreen also emphasized the film's stunning visual craftsmanship, praising the work of the Director of Photography and the crew. “The visuals on this film are absolutely breathtaking. Our DP, Austin Ahlborg, took amazing shots and truly made Bali shine on the big screen. I later had the privilege of sitting in Los Angeles with Brian and him during the color grading process, and witnessing their incredible attention to detail and pure passion to make the colors perfect was inspiring. Bali is the most beautiful place to shoot cinematic movies, but requires talent to show it off. Every ounce of that hard work showed on the screen last night.”

Diplomatic Support for Indonesian Creative Triumph

The landmark premiere was attended by several esteemed international guests and high-ranking dignitaries who turned out to celebrate this massive victory for Indonesian cultural diplomacy. Among the distinguished delegation were the Hon. Purnomo A. Chandra, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Los Angeles, and Charles Ferdinand Hutapea, the Consul for Creative Economy Affairs at the Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Celebrating the historic accolade, the Hon. Purnomo A. Chandra noted the immense pride this victory brings to the nation: "This outstanding grand prize win for Bandit at an open, unrestricted American festival is a historic triumph for our creative industry." Mr. Hutapea added, pointing to the expanding infrastructure fueling this wave of international success: "What we are seeing tonight is a game-changing evolution. Viking Sunset Studios is brilliantly positioning Bali as a premier hub for international moviemaking, providing the world-class facilities and collaborative landscape necessary to solidify Indonesian cinema directly onto the global stage."

Next Up: Doubling Down on the Winning Partnership

With Bandit paving the way on the global festival circuit, Viking Sunset Studios is doubling down on its mission to champion high-caliber regional talent and innovative production models. They are incredibly excited to announce that they are already gearing up to expand their slate of five feature films shot last year even further, reuniting with their newly crowned grand-prize-winning director. In just a few months, Holmgreen, Tan, and the Viking team will head back into production to shoot their next collaborative high-octane action feature. Building off the electric momentum of last night's win, the team is thrilled to put their combined creative synergy right back to work, continuing their investment in world-class Indonesian action cinema.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a premier international production services company based in Bali, Indonesia. Offering state-of-the-art facilities—including a 10,000-square-foot Green Screen Limbo and stunning beachfront backdrops—the studio specializes in global distribution, major regional investments, and pioneering zero-crew-movement production models to bring exceptional storytelling to audiences worldwide.

About Adaptif Films

Adaptif Films is a leading Indonesian production company committed to developing bold, high-quality cinematic stories with global appeal. By fostering premier local talent and pioneering international co-productions, Adaptif Films bridges regional narratives with a mainstream international audience, defining the future of contemporary Southeast Asian genre cinema.

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