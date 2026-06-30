Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Highlights Community Revitalization, Affordable Housing Creation During Day Trips: Community Connections Visit to Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (June 30, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today met with Howard County leaders to discuss community preservation and affordable housing creation and highlighted investments in Ellicott City as part of the Department’s ongoing county tour series.

The visit to Howard County on Tuesday was the latest in the Department’s Day Trips: Community Connections series, the next iteration in its broader Day Trips initiative that started in 2023. This new phase, which began this spring, is designed to engage key community and civic partners closest to the work in housing, community revitalization, homeless solutions, business development, and more.

“Strong communities are built by listening, learning, and leading together,” said Secretary Jake Day. “Our visit to Ellicott City renewed our strong ties with Howard County – a leader on housing and economic growth – and celebrated the impact of state investment firsthand as we create new opportunities for Marylanders to live and prosper in affordable, lovable, and just communities.”

Secretary Day and Department staff held community roundtables at the Capitoline Center in Ellicott City with local government officials, non-profit leaders and community advocates focused on neighborhood revitalization and ways to create more affordable housing in Howard County. Key goals of these roundtable discussions included:

Assessing the role of the Department and specifically, its Division of Neighborhood Revitalization, in assisting Howard County’s preservation community with current projects and activities

Evaluating the support provided by the State of Maryland, specifically the Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as exploring how the State can help with local reforms involving environmental regulations and other policies related to housing creation.

The visit closed with a tour of the Capitoline Center, formerly the Historic Ellicott City Courthouse building. The center now serves as a hub for tourism, economic support, and community gathering, while acknowledging the diverse heritage of Ellicott City.

Following the tour, Secretary Day presented a ceremonial check for $1.1 million to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, representing two Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards supporting revitalization efforts in the area of the Capitoline Center. The two awards provided:

$600,000 in Strategic Demolition funds to the Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning for the Court Avenue/Court Place placemaking project to create public green space adjacent to the future Center for Arts, Culture and History to include demolition of a vacant building and removal of impervious surfaces, and

$500,000 in Strategic Demolition funds to the Society for the Preservation of Maryland Antiquities for the Historic Ellicott City Jail – Phase III to transform the vacant 19th century jail into a vibrant, publicly accessible community anchor in the Ellicott City National Historic District.

The awards are part of the Department’s $77.3 million statewide community investment through the Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Programs awards, announced on June 1.

“Howard County’s historic courthouse and historic jail sit at the top of Capitoline Hill in Ellicott City, in the heart of one of Maryland’s most cherished historic districts. While these buildings served as the seat of justice for nearly two centuries, we are taking bold action to revitalize them for generations to come,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “I want to thank Secretary Jake Day and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for their continued investments in our historic districts, innovative policy solutions, and expanded housing opportunities. With these transformative grants, we are taking the next step forward as something new and exciting comes to our historic district.”

Here’s what community partners had to say about today’s visit.

“We are watching high costs, low availability, and government limits, like a slow-moving tidal wave, engulf everyone who wants a home and everyone who is part of the community that builds homes. The Howard County Housing Commission is excited to partner with Secretary Day and Maryland DHCD to create more homes and bring down the cost of both owning and renting. By joining together with the County and homebuilders, we will be able to make space in Howard County for the new family that wants to buy, the senior that wants to rent, and everyone in between.” – Peter Engel, Executive Director, Howard County Housing Commission

“Access to affordable housing creates opportunity. It allows children to succeed in school, families to achieve financial stability, and communities to thrive. Building more housing is only part of the solution. Families also need to be able to afford to live in those homes. We are grateful to Secretary Day and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for bringing partners together to have this important conversation. By working together, we can expand access to affordable housing and help more Maryland families build a stable future.” – Tracy Broccolino, President of the Community Action Council of Howard County

“Strong neighborhoods are built through strong partnerships. Revitalization is most successful when state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, and community leaders come together around a shared vision. We’re grateful to collaborate with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and our local partners to strengthen communities, preserve the places that make those communities great, and create opportunities for residents today and in the future.” – Laura Houston, Director of Revitalization Initiatives, Preservation Maryland