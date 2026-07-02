Apostle Leina'ala Mars-Opoku Honored at the White House Prayer for Our Nation's 28th Anniversary Awards Gala

A true trailblazer. Congratulations to Apostle Leina'ala Mars-Opoku on making history through a lifetime of faith, leadership, and humanitarian service. History in the making. Honoring Apostle Leina'ala Mars-Opoku for her extraordinary commitment to serving others and creating lasting global impact

First American, First African American Woman, and First African American Female Clergy Member to Receive the Outstanding Humanitarian Leadership Award

ARLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 5, 2026, at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, Apostle Leina'ala Mars-Opoku, D.CM., D.Div., was presented with the Outstanding Humanitarian and Economic Development Leadership Award** during the 28th Anniversary Awards Gala of White House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc. Wealth Strategy Media is honored to present this story recognizing Apostle Mars-Opoku's historic achievement and extraordinary commitment to faith, humanitarian service, and global leadership. Her story also reflects the mission shared by organizations such as **Relief Alliance**, which works to strengthen families, empower youth, and serve communities through humanitarian initiatives.The award honors distinguished leadership in international development and humanitarian action that addresses systemic poverty, expands economic opportunity, facilitates relief efforts, advances enterprise development, and empowers marginalized communities throughout the United States and around the world.With this recognition, Apostle Mars-Opoku became the **first American-born citizen, first African American woman, and first African American female clergy member** to receive the Outstanding Humanitarian and Economic Development Leadership Award in the organization's twenty-eight-year history.A Life of Consecrated Service and Global ImpactBorn January 22, 1968, at Darnell Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas, and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, under the spiritual guidance of her godmother, Queen Esther Fernandez, Apostle Mars-Opoku dedicated her life to the Lord at the age of eight. A prophetic commission spoken over her life at fifteen declared she would become a mighty spiritual leader, a calling she has faithfully fulfilled throughout decades of ministry.She graduated as valedictorian of the Ministerial Internship Program in 1997 and was ordained into pastoral ministry in 2003 by Apostle Garna R. Trafton of Bread of Life Outreach Ministries in Newport News, Virginia. Her vision to raise a "New Breed of Christians" led to the founding of **New Creation in Christ Outreach Ministries, Inc.** in Greenville, North Carolina, followed by the establishment of the **New Creation Global Alliance Fellowship of Churches** in 2008.In 2024, her ministry reached another milestone when she was consecrated as Bishop, reaffirmed as an Apostle of the Faith, granted the Rites of Apostolic Succession, and appointed Bishop of Foreign and Home Missions through WeOvercometh24 and the Overcomers International Kingdom Alliance.Humanitarian and Economic Development LeadershipApostle Mars-Opoku's humanitarian vision is embodied through **The House That Hope Built Ghana**, a charitable foundation established in 2017 to combat food insecurity and educational inequality. Through annual Christmas feeding initiatives and the ongoing distribution of school supplies and educational resources, the foundation has impacted thousands of children and families.Her influence extends well beyond one organization. Today, she provides apostolic oversight to more than 100 ministries worldwide while strengthening faith communities and humanitarian outreach efforts throughout the United States, Africa, and beyond.## National and International RecognitionHer distinguished honors include:* Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award (2023)* Key to New York City (2024)* Conscience Clock Award (2024 & 2025)* Congressional Proclamation presented by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (2024)* Global Leadership Award – US-Africa-Caribbean Economic and Sustainable Development Summit (2025)* Outstanding Humanitarian and Economic Development Leadership Award – White House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc. (2026)* Ambassador for Peace Appointment – Universal Peace Federation USA (2026)Most recently, Apostle Mars-Opoku received her **Ambassador for Peace** appointment from the Universal Peace Federation during **Peace Gala 2026**, hosted by Wealth Strategy Media in support of Relief Alliance at the Camelot Yacht Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was honored alongside distinguished recipients including Khalilah Camacho-Ali, Rick Sykes, Sweta Gupta, Pete Allman, Farrah Mechael, Mike McGlynn, Bryan Talebi, Enzo Di Taranto Capozzi, and others.Scholarship and Literary ContributionsApostle Mars-Opoku's commitment to theological education is reflected in her academic accomplishments. She received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from Calvary Cross Clergy Council and Bible Seminary in 2014 and earned a Doctorate in Spiritual Leadership from Fresh Fire Bible College in 2022.In 2025, she completed both a Master's Degree and Doctorate in Christian Ministry through the Bible Institutes of America in Raeford, North Carolina, graduating as valedictorian.Her publications include *From God's Mouth Through My Ears to God's People* (2018), and she released a prophetic worship recording in 2020. Between 2008 and 2009, she ministered through The Word Network and numerous international radio broadcasts.Statement from White House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc."Apostle Leina'ala Mars-Opoku exemplifies the integration of spiritual authority with measurable economic and humanitarian outcomes. Her leadership creates sustainable pathways for the marginalized and redefines the role of faith in global development. This award recognizes not only what she has accomplished, but also the precedent she sets for generations to come."Personal LifeApostle Mars-Opoku is the wife of Prophet Francis Opoku, mother of four, and grandmother of three. She remains a respected voice in apostolic leadership and a tireless advocate for the broken, continuing to inspire lives through ministry, humanitarian service, and global outreach.Apostle Dorett MoxannWhite House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc.Email: Newcreationglobalalliance22@gmail.comDr. Shareeka GodfreyPhone: 757-610-2638White House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc. convenes its Anniversary Awards Gala to honor leaders whose service advances prayer, unity, humanitarian outreach, and transformative action for nations around the world. The 28th Anniversary Awards Gala was held on June 5, 2026, at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

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