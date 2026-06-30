Senator Wiener Blasts SCOTUS Decision Upholding Transgender Sports Bans

“To defeat MAGA’s authoritarian playbook, we have to call their treatment of trans people what it is: a cynical distraction from the real problems facing our country with deadly consequences for vulnerable people.”

SAN FRANCISCO – The Supreme Court upheld a set of discriminatory state laws banning transgender people from participating in school sports. Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) issued the following statement in response:

“In upholding trans sports bans, the Supreme Court has once again fueled the campaign to erase and dehumanize trans people. And the way the Court wrote the decision opens the door for other efforts to eliminate trans people from public life.

“Banning trans young people from playing sports is cruel and discriminatory. Trans youth in sports are tiny in number — for example, fewer than ten NCAA athletes out of 500,000 — and they’re harming no one.

“Just let these young people play sports. Just leave them alone.

“Trump and MAGA’s crusade to kick trans youth out of sports is part of a culture war that uses trans people as political pawns to distract from these same politicians’ failure to address the real issues harming people, such as the obscene cost of housing, health care, child care, and groceries. Instead they demonize trans people — 1% of the population — as the cause of so many of society’s ills.

“The deeply organized propaganda campaign to demonize and dehumanize this tiny population is unbelievably dangerous. It leads to violence against trans people and creates an atmosphere of fear and marginalization.

“To defeat MAGA’s authoritarian playbook, we have to call their treatment of trans people what it is: a cynical distraction from the real problems facing our country with deadly consequences for vulnerable people.

“Trans people aren’t going anywhere. And many of us will continue to stand up and have their backs, even when it’s considered unpopular to do so.”

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