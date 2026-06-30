Senator Sasha Renée Pérez issues statement on SCOTUS upholding birthright citizenship

SACRAMENTO – Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) has issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship:

“The Supreme Court has correctly settled this divisive question by affirming that children born to any parents whether unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States are U.S. citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment. These children are American and their standing as U.S. citizens should never be trivialized for political gain. The mere effort by the Trump Administration to strip people of their birthright citizenship is akin to people who once benefited from that right trying to shut the door behind them so no one else can benefit from it. This ruling is a victory for our diverse nation and will hopefully begin to unify all people as we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250 birthday.”

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.