Senate Pro Tem Emeritus Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Chris Rogers’ Issue Joint Statement on Miranda’s…

SACRAMENTO—Last week the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced that remains of 117 dogs were found in two excavated areas of the Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary property. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the facility since April after receiving evidence of animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy. According to reports, hundreds of additional animals remain unaccounted for.

Senate Pro Tempore Emeritus Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Chris Rogers issued the joint statement below:

“What’s happened at Miranda’s Rescue is absolutely sickening and the operators must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This horrific incident has exposed a blind spot in our animal welfare system, and enhanced transparency is needed. We commend the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement officials for their thorough investigation and for concerned neighbors that trusted their gut and asked authorities to step in. We are exploring every legislative avenue to help ensure a tragedy like this never happens again and will have more to report soon.”

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Mike McGuire is President pro Tempore Emeritus of the California Senate. He represents the North Coast of California, which stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border, including Del Norte, Trinity, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin Counties. Website of Senator McGuire: https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/

Chris Rogers was elected to the State Assembly in 2024. As the Assemblymember for the Second Assembly District, he represents Sonoma, Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties. Learn more about Assemblymember Rogers here.