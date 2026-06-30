POSTPONED: Full Committee Markup of Nine Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, has postponed a Full Committee markup of nine bills which will be rescheduled to a date and time to be determined. WHAT: Full Committee Markup LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building Items to be considered: H.R. 9332, Load Forecasting Enhancement Act (Reps. Balderson and Menendez)

H.R. 9339, Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act (Reps. Harshbarger and Mullin)

H.R. 9335, Advanced Transmission Technology to Reduce Rates Act (Rep. Goldman)

H.R. 9340, Ratepayer Protection Act (Reps. Evans (CO) and Castor)

H.R. 6633, High-Capacity Grid Act (Rep. Fedorchak)

H.R. 6529, Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act (Rep. Landsman)

H.R. 1266, Combatting Illicit Xylazine Act (Reps. Panetta and Pfluger)

H.R. 2004, Tyler's Law (Reps. Lieu and Latta)

H.R. 7970, _STOP Nitazenes Ac_t (Rep. Latta) This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Jessica Donlon with the Committee staff at Jessica.Donlon@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Matt VanHyfte at Matt.VanHyfte@mail.house.gov.

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