Chairman Bilirakis Delivers Opening Statement at CMT Hearing on Legislation Regarding American Economic Competitiveness, Supply Chains, Domestic Manufacturing, and Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, delivered the following opening statement at today's hearing titled American Global Competitiveness at 250: Legislative Proposals to Secure U.S. Technology Leadership.

Subcommittee Chairman Bilirakis's opening statement as prepared for delivery:

"Good afternoon, and welcome to today's hearing on U.S. technological leadership and global competitiveness.

"This committee has long been committed to advancing American innovation and ensuring the United States remains the world's leader in developing the technologies that will define the future. Today, we will examine several pieces of legislation that promote technological advancements and help ensure America continues to lead in industries that are critical to both our economy and our national security.

"With the rise of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies across industries and households, we must ensure the U.S. remains at the forefront of innovation. Leadership in these fields will determine not only our economic competitiveness, but also our ability to safeguard our national security and maintain our strategic advantage over our adversaries.

"It is essential that our supply chains and manufacturing capabilities are strong and stable. The U.S. currently risks falling behind our competitors in areas such as semiconductors especially with the current memory chip shortage which is significantly impacting numerous industries ranging from broadband and cars.

"The legislation before us today addresses a range of topics and obstacles, but all reflect an overarching theme: American leadership in critical and emerging technologies is not guaranteed. From quantum computing and robotics to artificial intelligence and biomanufacturing, our geopolitical competitors are investing aggressively to gain an advantage. We must respond by fostering innovation here at home, supporting research and development, and creating an environment where American companies can continue to compete and succeed.

"To address these challenges and keep America in the lead, we must continue to prioritize policies like the ones we have before us today. These are issues that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle can agree on and I look forward to moving these bills swiftly through the committee process.

"Thank you to our witnesses for being here today. I yield back."