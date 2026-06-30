Senator Blumenthal, Treasurer Russell, and Commissioner Welch Reunite CT Veterans' Families with Military Medals

06/30/2026

High-resolution photos attached:

Photo 1: (from left) Senator Richard Blumenthal; Ted Kozlowski and Claire Murphy—nephew and niece of Corporal Edmund F. Dobek who earned the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action during the Korean War; State Treasurer Erick Russell; CT Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch at the State Office Building in Hartford, CT on June 30, 2026.

Photo 2: (from left) Senator Richard Blumenthal; Sonja Haley and Christopher John Haley—wife and son of Navy veteran John Crain Haley; State Treasurer Erick Russell, CT Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch at the State Office Building in Hartford, CT on June 30, 2026.

Hartford, CT – Today, Treasurer Erick Russell was joined by United States Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch to reunite families of Connecticut veterans with military medals that have been recovered through the state’s Unclaimed Property Program. The medals have been jointly safeguarded by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs and the Office of the Treasurer pursuant to state law.

During a ceremony today at the State Office Building in Hartford, Treasurer Russell said, “The state’s Unclaimed Property Program, administered by the Office of the Treasurer, safeguards items worth anywhere from less than a dollar to several million dollars until they can be reunited with their rightful owners. Some items, like military medals, have a value that simply can’t be measured. Today, four days before we celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday, we are privileged to reunite families with medals earned during World War I, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. We are reminded of the price of our independence, our democracy, and our freedom, and we are also reminded of the service and sacrifice of our military families.”

Today, the officials announced the return of the following medals to three families:

Corporal Edmund F. Dobek of New Britain, CT earned the Silver Star Medal for his valiant service in the Korean War when, at just 22 years old, he was killed in action after stepping on a landmine while carrying a wounded comrade to safety.

The Silver Star is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces and is awarded for gallantry in action. Corporal Dobek was awarded the medal posthumously for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy while serving with Headquarters Battery, 69th Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, in action against the enemy in Korea on or about 25 September 1951.

Corporal Dobek’s Silver Star Medal was returned to Thaddeus (Ted) Kozlowski of New Britain and Mr. Kozlowski’s sister, Claire Murphy of North Haven along with a Purple Heart pendant. Ted and Claire are the nephew and niece of Corporal Dobek.

Navy veteran John Crain Haley of Portland, CT received an Apollo 9 Commemorative Medallion in recognition of his service aboard the USS Guadalcanal, the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 9 mission. After the spacecraft splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on March 13, 1969, the Guadalcanal and its crew secured the command module and safely recovered Apollo 9’s three astronauts, marking the successful conclusion of NASA's Earth-orbital test of the Apollo lunar module. Veteran Haley also received a National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Vietnam War.

Veteran Haley’s medals were returned to his widow, Sonja Haley and son, Christopher John Haley.

Army veteran Pellegrino Matties was awarded the Purple Heart following his service in World War I, where he also endured captivity as a prisoner of war.

The Purple Heart is awarded to service members wounded or killed as a result of enemy action and traces its origins to George Washington's Badge of Military Merit, established in 1782. It remains one of the oldest military decorations in the United States.

Veteran Matties’s medals are being returned to his granddaughter, Linda Pouliot.

“Military medals carry deep meaning. They represent service, sacrifice, and a commitment to our nation that deserves lasting recognition. We recognize the importance of preserving this legacy and returning these medals to the families to whom they belong,” said Commissioner Welch.

Senator Blumenthal said, “Nobody wins military medals, they are awarded for bravery and sacrifice and service. As we approach the 250th birthday of America, it was deeply moving to join Treasurer Russell and Commissioner Welch to reunite several Connecticut families with their loved one’s priceless medals. At a time when we are still revolutionary and we are still embodying the values that led America to successfully fight for our independence, we should appreciate and recognize the valor and sacrifice of American servicemembers.”

The Office of the Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division protects unclaimed assets that Connecticut businesses are required to turn over to the state after losing contact with a customer for three to five years. These businesses include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, brokerage firms, utility providers, and others. Common types of unclaimed property include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, refunds, insurance proceeds, and liquidated securities.

Connecticut’s Unclaimed Property Program is administered by the Office of the State Treasurer, which works to reunite residents with money that belongs to them. Individuals can search for unclaimed funds anytime at CTBigList.gov.

Treasurer Russell has modernized and strengthened Connecticut’s Unclaimed Property Program by streamlining operations, expanding the use of technology, and improving safeguards against error and fraud. These efforts include the launch of CT FastTrack in 2024 and CT Big Match in 2025, both designed to return funds to rightful owners more quickly and efficiently.

About the Office of the Treasurer

The Office of the Treasurer is charged with safeguarding Connecticut’s financial resources through prudent cash management and debt management, with the State Treasurer serving as principal fiduciary for six state pension and thirteen state trust funds. Additionally, the Office enhances the state’s fiscal stability through programs promoting financial literacy and college savings, and it leverages business partnerships to support the advancement of Connecticut’s social and policy priorities, including combating gun violence and protecting our environment. The Office of the Treasurer is led by State Treasurer Erick Russell, the first Black, out LGBTQ person to win an election for statewide office in American history. To learn more, visit portal.ct.gov/ott

Contact: Brett Cody

brett.cody@ct.gov | (959) 529-2468