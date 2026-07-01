Our Broomfield Magazine Website Relaunch: New Features Launch July 1, 2026

Our Broomfield Magazine - Delivered to Over 38k Households Monthly Our Broomfield Magazine NEW Website Our Broomfield Magazine New Website - From the Editor

Our Broomfield Magazine relaunches its website July 1, 2026, with expanded features for readers and advertisers developed with partner KBCO Enterprises.

BROOMFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Broomfield Magazine announces the relaunch of its website on July 1, 2026, introducing expanded digital advertising capabilities for local businesses throughout the Broomfield, Colorado area. The platform, developed with digital partner KBCO Enterprises, extends the magazine's established print reach further into the digital space while maintaining its commitment to connecting on a personal level with the Broomfield community. This expansion represents a strategic investment in integrated print-digital marketing solutions that address the evolving needs of local businesses seeking broader audience engagement.

The new site is available at https://ourbroomfield.com

The digital expansion builds on a foundation of proven market reach, as Our Broomfield Magazine currently mails to 38,000 households monthly, representing the highest circulation of any local resource in the area. The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce corroborates the magazine's reach, identifying it as one of the most effective ways to connect with households in Broomfield. This established audience provides the baseline from which the website relaunch extends advertising opportunities into new digital channels, offering businesses an integrated approach to community engagement.

Industry data supports the value proposition for local businesses considering magazine advertising investments. Research on print media effectiveness shows that a significant percentage of readers maintain household incomes exceeding $100,000, with some studies indicating as high as 70 percent of households with incomes above $100,000 read print media. Additionally, 59 percent of businesses report positive return on investment when incorporating direct mail, such as local magazines, into multichannel marketing strategies. The website relaunch amplifies these proven benefits by creating digital touchpoints that complement the magazine's monthly print distribution, extending campaign reach and frequency for participating advertisers.

KBCO Enterprises serves as the digital partner responsible for developing the new website platform. The collaboration enables Our Broomfield to expand digital reach and connection for both readers and advertisers, addressing the increasing importance of online presence in local marketing strategies. The partnership reflects a deliberate approach to meeting advertiser needs in a marketplace where businesses require integrated solutions that span print and digital channels while maintaining the community focus that defines local publishing.

Our Broomfield operates as a locally-owned small business publisher, earning recognition as the 2021 Broomfield Small Business of the Year. The company maintains a strong focus on local content, often featuring critical local information, and actively supports community initiatives such as the Broomfield Area Guide and many local charities. This community embeddedness, combined with active support for local nonprofits, establishes credibility that benefits advertisers. Local magazines function as trusted sources of advice within their communities, according to industry research, meaning advertisements placed in these publications often carry the weight of recommendations from a respected community voice rather than impersonal commercial messages.

The website relaunch positions Our Broomfield to continue serving local businesses with what the company describes as an affordable and effective way to reach the Broomfield population. The magazine provides access to its 38,000-household audience at a cost of just pennies per household for print advertisements, with the digital expansion adding online visibility at accessible price points. Local businesses seeking to learn about the expanded advertising opportunities available through the relaunched platform can contact Our Broomfield at info@ourbroomfield.com or by calling (303) 908-5465.

To learn more about Our Broomfield's digital partner and online visibility provider, visit KBCOenterprises.com.

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