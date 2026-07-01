HKA Marcom Appoints Cierra Lunde to Lead Strategic Content Division for Quantum Clients

Cierra Lunde named Director, Strategic Content at HKA Marketing Communications

World’s Leading Quantum PR Agency Expands Content Marketing Services with Renowned Quantum Communicator to Complement Media Relations

We have been fortunate to previously work with Cierra as a journalist and are thrilled to now be working side by side in serving our quantum clients.” — Hilary Kaye, HKA CEO

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HKA Marketing Communications , the first and only public relations agency dedicated to the global quantum technology industry, today announced the addition of Cierra Lunde to its team and the launch of its Strategic Content Division.Taken together, HKA’s robust media relations and strategic content services help quantum companies build visibility and credibility as well as strengthen their position in the rapidly growing quantum tech industry.Lunde, HKA’s new Director, Strategic Content, brings extensive experience across journalism, data analysis and strategic communications, with a deep understanding of the global quantum ecosystem. Formerly a journalist and strategic content leader for a leading quantum business intelligence and publishing company, Lunde is a global speaker, co-founder of the Quantum Pioneers Legacy initiative, co-host of the Quantum World Tour in partnership with the ITU, and scientific advisor for Girls in Quantum. Lunde also created The Daily Qubit newsletter and was named one of UNESCO’s International Year of Quantum (IYQ) Quantum 100 in 2025.Through its Strategic Content Division, HKA enables companies to successfully communicate their achievements and their role in the global quantum ecosystem in a compelling and credible way. Among the diverse forms of content offered by HKA are thought leadership articles, executive bylines, white papers, e-books, webinars, social media strategy and implementation, slide deck presentations and technical storytelling. Each content asset is designed to produce visibility and, most importantly, long-term market trust.“The addition of Cierra Lunde to the HKA team brings tremendous value to our agency as well as our clients who will appreciate the incredible array of sophisticated, yet accessible, marketing content now available to them,” said Hilary Kaye, HKA CEO and Founder. “We have been fortunate to previously work with Cierra as a journalist and are thrilled to now be working side by side in serving our quantum clients.”“Writing effective strategic content for the quantum industry is no trivial feat. It needs to be technically accurate without making sensational claims,” said Lunde. “The development of quantum technology is a communal endeavor, and the role of the writer is an important one. We must be just as dedicated to scientific integrity as we are to the craft of writing. Neither can afford to be compromised.”“I am looking forward to working with the HKA team, which is recognized as the public relations pioneer in this industry. Together, we envision helping the industry grow as it moves into its next phase of commercialization,” Lunde added.“We are writers and media specialists at HKA and have always had a high regard for Cierra’s communications skills as both a quantum journalist and marketer,” said Mike Kilroy, HKA Executive Vice President. “We are looking forward to seeing her talents help meet our client’s critical marketing needs in this time of accelerated commercialization for the quantum industry.”Quantum companies must explain highly complex technologies to audiences that often need to understand the significance of the work before the technology is broadly commercialized. Quantum technology includes quantum sensors, quantum networking and communications, and most publicly, quantum computing. While each of these technologies has different expected commercialization timelines, funding levels and market awareness, they share the abstract and often misunderstood nature of the science that underlies each of them. For quantum companies, effective communication is essential for building trust with investors, partners, policymakers, potential customers and the scientific community.Quantum technologies are not yet uniformly ready for official adoption into the workstreams of end-users, and the field is dependent upon long research and development timelines. This necessitates sustained funding at both the private and public levels as well as support for continued investment in the workforce. Strategic content can help companies explain why each granular milestone matters, whether it relates to hardware, software, funding, partnerships or broader ecosystem progress.HKA’s Strategic Content Division is dedicated to helping companies preserve technical rigor while clearly communicating the potential benefits of the technology as well as the significance of each step toward commercialization.About HKA MarcomHKA Marketing Communications is the global PR headquarters for quantum technology clients, the first and only PR agency dedicated to communications for quantum companies. Based in Southern California, with key team members located throughout North America and partners around the globe, HKA creates customized communications solutions encompassing media relations, influencer relations and strategic content. At the core of HKA offerings is the ability to consistently generate valuable credibility for both established and start-up companies. HKA is known for its The Quantum Spin by HKA podcast and its educational website, TheQuantumSpin.com , that features the Quantum Experts Forum.

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