Aryze Appoints Simon Fasdal as Chief Executive Officer

The former Saxo Bank executive takes over as Aryze moves from building its infrastructure to scaling it; Bertram Seitz joins the Board

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aryze, a payments infrastructure company, has appointed Simon Fasdal as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth. Fasdal succeeds Bertram Seitz, who becomes a member of the Board.Fasdal spent more than two decades in financial services, including as Global Head of Investor Sales at Saxo Bank and Head of Fixed Income Trading at Nykredit Markets, followed by senior product and commercial roles at fintech companies io.finnet and Kenzi Wealth. He will lead Aryze from Copenhagen.His appointment marks a deliberate shift. With the company's infrastructure and commercial foundation in place, the task now is to scale it — more customers, more markets, and the operational discipline to match. Fasdal's career has been spent doing exactly that, taking financial and fintech businesses from capability to commercial scale.Seitz, who led Aryze as Chief Executive Officer, will continue to support the company's international expansion from the Board.Commenting on his appointment, Fasdal said, "Years of hard work have made Aryze what it is today. I am honoured to join the team and excited for what lies ahead. As regulation, AI and blockchain continue to reshape financial services, I believe Aryze is well positioned for the next phase of that evolution.""Aryze is at the point where the work ahead is scale and execution. Simon has done exactly that, at a level few have, and he is the right person to lead it. I look forward to backing the company's growth from the Board," said Bertram Seitz.About AryzeAryze is a fintech infrastructure company turning money movement into reliable, controllable infrastructure. It provides the rails behind payment acceptance, stablecoin deployment, and institutional digital cash operations for merchants, builders, and licensed institutions. Customers remain the issuer and operator under their own licence. Headquartered in Copenhagen. aryze.io

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