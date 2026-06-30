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No Trash & Recycling Pickup on Monday, July 6th. Trash & Recycling Pickup Delayed One Day the Week of July 6th.

Recycling Saves Tax Dollars

No Trash & Recycling Pickup on Monday, July 6th in recognition of the Independence Day holiday. Trash pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of that week.

Holiday closings and trash pickup delays are also posted on the Town Calendar

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No Trash & Recycling Pickup on Monday, July 6th. Trash & Recycling Pickup Delayed One Day the Week of July 6th.

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