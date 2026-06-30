Town Hall Closed on Monday, July 6th in recognition of the Independence Day holiday.
North Providence Town Hall will be closed on Monday, July 6th in recognition of the Independence Day holiday.
Holiday closings and trash pickup delays are also posted on the Town Calendar.
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