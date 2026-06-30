Annual Fireworks Display & Music In The Park – Friday, July 3rd, 6-9pm at Governor Notte Park
Annual Fireworks Display & Music
Music In The Park 6-9pm with Legit
Governor Notte Park
Food Trucks Available 6-8pm
Fireworks 9pm
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