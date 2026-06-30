Honor Dorm opens as California reaches record-high rehabilitation success, record-low recidivism 

Vo with the dog he was training, Maybe, from the Canine Companions program

A model for the future

The California Model continues to expand across correctional facilities statewide, emphasizing dynamic security, trauma-informed practices, rehabilitation, and positive interactions between staff and incarcerated people.

As part of this model, corrections officers also play a large role in its success. Correctional Officer Kenneth Sexton has been at San Quentin for more than 20 years and has seen the transformation firsthand — not only in his own well-being, but also in the lives of incarcerated persons when they have the tools they need to succeed.

“Through the California Model, we are moving in the right direction, building trust and relationships with the incarcerated population that positively impact their progress and the environment within the facility,” said Officer Kenneth Sexton. “The progress seen today continues to be a part of the larger effort of creating trust among the incarcerated population, correctional officers, and administration — a collaborative effort that ensures the safety and security for all.”

The success of these programs transcends the benefits to inmates to touch all who interact within facilities. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom announced the opening of the new Learning Center at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, transforming a site once associated with California’s death chamber into a hub for education, personal development, and rehabilitation. Together, the Learning Center and the new Honor Dorm represent the next phase of the California Model’s effort to prepare incarcerated individuals for successful reentry while improving public safety.

Focused on public safety

California is also investing beyond prison walls. Since 2019, California has invested $2.1 billion to combat crime, support local law enforcement, and strengthen public safety efforts statewide.

Earlier this year, the state awarded $107 million in violence intervention grants to help prevent crime before it occurs. Since 2019, California has provided $350 million in violence intervention funding, helping local communities prevent more than 30,000 violent incidents.

Research consistently demonstrates that rehabilitation and education reduce recidivism and improve public safety outcomes. National studies have found that individuals who participate in correctional education programs are significantly less likely to return to prison, while rehabilitation investments generate substantial long-term savings through reduced reincarceration.

These investments come as crime continues to decline in California’s major cities. According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, violent crime in California’s largest cities fell 12% in 2025, including an 18% decrease in homicides and a 19% decrease in robberies compared to the previous year.

This progress reflects California’s balanced approach to public safety: pairing accountability with evidence-based rehabilitation, prevention, and reentry efforts that help reduce future victimization and build safer communities.

Supporting victims and survivors

Effective rehabilitation benefits not only those working to rebuild their lives, but also crime victims, survivors, and communities. By reducing recidivism and increasing accountability, rehabilitation programs help prevent future harm and support safer neighborhoods.

Crime victims and survivors benefit from the increased accountability that results from effective rehabilitation programs. By nearly 3 to 1, crime survivor groups prefer sentences that hold individuals accountable while including programming that prevents recidivism. CDCR’s investment in rehabilitation increases public safety and breaks the cycle of recidivism, meaning fewer families are harmed by crime and safer communities.

The Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services (OVSRS) helps victims and survivors understand and exercise their rights, receive notifications, access services, and participate in processes that promote accountability, healing, and justice. Victims and survivors may register confidentially with OVSRS to receive information and support.