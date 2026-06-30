Hoffman Celebrates New Shiloh Police Station, Joins Groundbreaking with Local Officials

SHILOH, Ill. – Working to ensure our law enforcement has the resources they need to do their job safely and effectively, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, joined local leaders, police and community members Monday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new police station in Shiloh.

“This new station is a significant investment in public safety, delivering our officers a modern facility that will better support their mission and better serve this community,” Hoffman said. “It reflects the needs of a growing area, and I want to thank Mayor Bob Weilmuenster, his team, Senator Christopher Belt and all the local leaders who stepped up to champion this project and helped to secure funding.”

Hoffman and Belt helped secure $4 million in state funding to support the project, which is expected to be completed and open in about a year. The new building will be located near Church St. and Oak St. in Shiloh, and will replace the existing station that the department has outgrown.

“I also want to thank Chief Rich Wittenauer and the members of the Shiloh Police Department for their advocacy and continued service to this community,” Hoffman said. “This project isn’t an endpoint. It’s an opportunity to further strengthen and build a quality police department to serve this community and its residents. I’m excited to see this project move forward, and can’t wait to see it open and running.”

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.