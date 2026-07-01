Hydrolix Wins Gold Globee® Award for Media and Entertainment Technology

Hydrolix Wins 2026 Gold Globee® Award Hydrolix CDN Insights Recognized for Delivering Observability at Super Bowl Scale Marty Kagan, CEO and Co-Founder, Hydrolix Hydrolix.io

Hydrolix CDN Insights Recognized for Delivering Observability at Super Bowl Scale; Company Marks Nine Industry Awards in Six Months

Winning Gold at the Globee® Technology Awards validates what our customers already know: when streaming to millions of viewers, and something goes wrong, you need answers in seconds, not minutes.” — Marty Kagan, Co-founder and CEO, Hydrolix.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for internet-scale operations, today announced it has won a Gold GlobeeAward in the 21st Annual 2026 GlobeeAwards for Technology, earning Best of Category recognition in Media and Entertainment Technology. The company’s CDN Insights platform was honored for delivering real-time CDN observability during Super Bowl 2025, one of the most demanding live streaming events in the world.The Gold GlobeeAward is the program’s highest tier, reserved for entries scoring 8.50 or above out of 10.0 across a data-driven evaluation conducted by more than 180 independent judges worldwide. Of the over 875 nominations received this cycle, only those that met rigorous merit thresholds earned recognition. Hydrolix’s Gold Best of Category designation reflects the highest overall score in its category.The recognition arrives alongside Hydrolix’s inclusion on CRN’s 2026 Big Data 100 list in the Data Observability category, and caps a six-month run in which the company has earned nine industry awards and several analyst recognitions.At the heart of Hydrolix’s GlobeeAward win is CDN Insights, the company’s out-of-the-box observability solution for content delivery infrastructure. CDN Insights gives streaming operators real-time visibility into CDN performance across single- and multi-CDN environments without requiring custom engineering work. Pre-built integrations with 80% of the world’s major CDN providers, including Akamai, Fastly, Cloudflare, Tencent, and Amazon CloudFront—enable teams to normalize varied telemetry into a unified model and move from raw logs to actionable insights in seconds.For streaming operators managing live events at scale, the ability to detect degradation before users are impacted is operationally critical. During Super Bowl 2025, CDN Insights enabled teams to query petabytes of CDN log data in real time, identify root cause during incidents faster than was previously possible, and maintain the quality of experience millions of concurrent viewers depend on. In production, Hydrolix customers have resolved CDN incidents in as little as nine minutes, a benchmark that reflects the platform’s sub-second query performance and full-fidelity data retention.For teams managing multi-CDN environments, CDN Insights enables true apples-to-apples comparison across providers and rapid root cause analysis during incidents, detecting degradation instantly before users are ever impacted.“Winning Gold at the GlobeeTechnology Awards validates what our customers already know: when you’re streaming to millions of viewers, and something goes wrong, you need answers in seconds, not minutes. CDN Insights was built to close that gap. We’re proud to see the industry recognize what it delivers when the stakes are highest,” said Marty Kagan, Co-founder and CEO, Hydrolix.Hydrolix has also been named to CRN’s 2026 Big Data 100 list in the Data Observability category. CRN’s Big Data 100 is a trusted resource for solution providers identifying the most valuable data tools to add to their portfolios. Hydrolix’s inclusion underscores its growing role as critical infrastructure for enterprises that need to make sense of massive, fast-moving data at scale.The recognition highlights Hydrolix Bot Insights , the company’s purpose-built solution for AI bot visibility and management. Bot Insights enables long-term visibility, giving CISOs, CTOs, and executive teams the historical data they need to move from reactive blocking to strategic, data-backed bot policy management. Bot Insights categorizes traffic by user agent and tracks AI bot behavior trends by vendor, request volume, and crawl frequency.“Being named to CRN’s Big Data 100 is an honor, and it’s even more meaningful when we look at the full picture of recognition Hydrolix has received over the past six months. This level of consistent recognition reflects the strength of what our team has built and how urgently enterprises need real solutions to the data challenges they’re facing,” said Simon Ouderkirk, VP of Product, Hydrolix.The GlobeeGold win and CRN Big Data 100 recognition are the latest in an exceptional first half of 2026 for Hydrolix. The company has now received at least nine (and counting) industry awards and recognitions in six months, spanning growth rankings, analyst inclusion, trade show honors, and product category leadership:- Gold GlobeeAward, Best of Category — Media and Entertainment Technology (2026 GlobeeAwards for Technology)- CRN Big Data 100 — Data Observability Category (2026)- Data Observability Solution Provider of the Year — 7th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards (third consecutive win)- Best of Show — NAB 2026 (CDN Insights, recognized by ITPro)- Akamai ISV North America Partner of the Year 2025 (announced February 2026)- Inc. 2026 Regionals: Pacific — Ranked #4 out of 135 fastest-growing private companies- Portland Business Journal — Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Oregon (2026)- Gartner Hype Cycle for SRE 2026 and Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations 2026 — Sample Vendor- TechRound AI45 2026 — Ranked #4 among the world’s most innovative AI-focused companiesTaken together, this run of recognition, spanning analyst community inclusion, channel partner awards, growth rankings, and product category leadership, reflects broad market validation of the Hydrolix platform and the problems it solves.“When you’re running OTT infrastructure at scale, the gap between when something breaks and when you know about it is where you lose viewers and revenue. Hydrolix closes that gap in a way I hadn’t seen from other platforms. The ability to query petabytes of CDN log data in real time, without pre-aggregating or throwing away history, is a genuine operational advantage,” said Sean McCarthy, Head of OTT Live Engineering, YouTube.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a Portland, Oregon-based real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. Founded in 2018, Hydrolix addresses the two core scale barriers facing observability and security platforms: global scale and real-time performance. The platform delivers real-time analytics across globally distributed data at internet scale—from servers and microservices to AI agents—while enabling years of data retention through next-generation compression. Trusted by Fox, DAZN, NVIDIA, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Elkøp, Hydrolix has grown to more than 650 customers globally. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io Media Contact(s):Abby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.