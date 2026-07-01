La’ James International College and iJAG Launch First Annual “Future Beauty Pro Experience” Summer Camp

Week-long immersive camp gives students hands-on exposure to Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Nail Technology careers.

FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORT DODGE, Iowa — La' James International College (LJIC) and Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) are proud to announce the inaugural Future Beauty Pro Experience, a five-day summer camp designed to give Iowa high school students a real, hands-on look at careers in the beauty industry. The camp will be held July 13–17, 2026, at LJIC's Fort Dodge campus.The camp is open to high school students who are 16 years of age or older, whether they are currently enrolled in high school or just completed their senior year this past May. Participants will spend the week living in Xanadu apartments next to the Fort Dodge LJIC campus, experiencing firsthand what student life in the beauty industry looks like, while exploring three in-demand disciplines: Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Nail Technology. A Partnership Built on Career ExplorationThe Future Beauty Pro Experience is the result of a collaboration between LJIC and iJAG, an organization dedicated to connecting Iowa students with career opportunities before and after graduation. iJAG regularly takes students into the field to explore various professions, and this camp allows iJAG students to go beyond observation and actually experience beauty education as a potential career path.Through this partnership, iJAG students gain access to LJIC's professional learning environment, guided by licensed instructors and industry practitioners. Participants will engage in the kind of hands-on, skills-based training that mirrors the actual LJIC student experience — giving them meaningful insight as they consider their options after high school.“We believe every student deserves the chance to explore what excites them before choosing their future. The Future Beauty Pro Experience gives young Iowans a genuine look inside our programs — not just a tour, but a real week of learning, living on campus, and discovering whether a career in beauty is right for them.” – Stephanie Becher, La’ James International College Director of Admissions“Experiences like this are exactly why partnerships matter. When employers open their doors and invite students to learn by doing, young people gain the confidence and perspective they need to make informed decisions about their futures. We’re grateful to La’ James International College for investing in Iowa’s students and creating this opportunity that brings career exploration to life.” - Wendy Mihm-Herold, iJAG President and CEO.What to Expect at CampOver the course of five days, campers will:• Participate in guided, hands-on sessions in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Nail Technology• Experience real student life by living at Xanadu apartments that are near the Fort Dodge campus location• Learn from LJIC's licensed instructors and beauty professionals• Gain a clear picture of what enrolling in an LJIC program looks like — from coursework to career outcomes• Connect with iJAG peers and LJIC staff who are invested in their futuresThe camp is being held at the Fort Dodge campus for its inaugural year, which is also the home office to LJIC’s 5 campus locations in Iowa. LJIC has identified potential for future expansion to its Des Moines (Johnston) campus.About La’ James International CollegeLa’ James International College is an Iowa-based college dedicated to preparing students for careers in the beauty and wellness industry. With programs in Cosmetology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and more, LJIC combines hands-on training with professional education to help students build the skills they need to thrive. Learn more at ljic.edu.About iJAGiJAG is a statewide nonprofit 501c3 organization who partners with Iowa school districts to deliver in-school career development programming. This includes leadership training, skill-building, employer engagement and tailored guidance. Currently, iJAG serves more than 13,000 students through middle school, high school and post-graduation transitional services that stretches across 204 programs in 52 counties. By partnering with employers, iJAG helps students identify their passions and pursue meaningful pathways after graduation. To learn more, visit iJAG.org.Media ContactLa’ James International CollegeStephanie BecherPhone: (515) 573-1500swood@ljic.eduljic.edu2419 5th Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

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