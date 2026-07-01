FireWolf Entertainment Announces 2027 Development Slate of Film, Television, and Immersive Production Projects

Poster of "NFTease" Poster of "The Future-Proof House" Logo of "Marriage Deal"

FireWolf Entertainment, led by Niki J. Borger, announces its 2027 development slate of film, television, and media projects currently in active development.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FireWolf Entertainment, led by Niki J. Borger, announces its 2027 development slate of film, television, and hybrid media projects currently in active development.

FireWolf was built with a simple intention: to create stories that begin with real creative urgency and evolve through collaboration, audience awareness, and strong character-driven storytelling. The 2027 slate reflects that approach across multiple formats and genres.

NFTease (Television Series)

NFTease is a scripted comedy following three insecure college graduates trying to build a NFT start-up, who have to collaborate with a group of wildly successful and uninhibited content creators. The series explores ambition, identity, and creative chaos inside a group of founders and performers navigating the intersection of entertainment and technology.

The project brings together an ensemble creative team including Wolfgang Bodison (director), Ekaterina Behor (line producer), Jasmyn Carter (actor and comedian), and Grant Terzakis (actor).

Future-Proof House (Hybrid Media / Sustainability Project)

Future-Proof House is a developing media project centered around sustainable living and experimental housing, following the creation and evolution of a real-world eco-conscious home initiative.

The project is being developed with Amanda Martin, project manager, sustainable building pioneer and founder of Renewal Revolution, and Sarah Grace Villarreal of 223 Productions LLC, whose production work spans film and television projects including collaborations with MGM, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent. Villarreal serves as producer on the project.

Marriage Deal (Feature Film)

Marriage Deal is a romantic comedy feature in development about two people who enter a marriage of convenience and must convincingly maintain the appearance of a committed relationship while everything in their personal and professional lives depends on it.

FireWolf Entertainment

FireWolf Entertainment develops original film, television, and cross-media projects with a focus on character-driven storytelling and collaborative development processes. The company’s slate reflects an ongoing interest in building stories that can evolve from concept into performance, production, and audience engagement.

FireWolf Entertainment is led by Co-founder & CEO Niki J. Borger, a German-born filmmaker, writer, producer, and actor with a background in management from the University of Konstanz, as well as acting from Stage School Hamburg and New York Film Academy. Her work spans film, theatre, and publishing, including award-recognized projects such as A Portrayal of a Subtle Suicide and Because I Could, which received nominations at the Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival in Washington, D.C., and the Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival.

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