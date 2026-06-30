NEWS RELEASE: Small Business Regulatory Review Board Elects 2026-2027 Officers, Welcomes New Member

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

SMALL BUSINESS REGULATORY REVIEW BOARD

DORI PALCOVICH

ADMINISTRATOR

SMALL BUSINESS REGULATORY REVIEW BOARD ELECTS 2026-2027 OFFICERS,

WELCOMES NEW MEMBER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has announced its officers for fiscal year 2026 to 2027 and welcomed a new member to the board.

Jonathan Shick , chair, City and County of Honolulu, has served on the SBRRB since 2019. He is serving his second term, which ends June 30, 2027. He represents a state House-appointed seat.

Sanford Morioka , vice chair, City and County of Honolulu, has served on the SBRRB since 2022. He is serving his first term and represents a state House-appointed seat.

Nicolle Ige, second vice chair, Kaua‘i County, has served on the SBRRB since 2024. She is serving her first term and represents an SBRRB-appointed seat.

The board also welcomed Denver Coon of Maui County as a new member. Coon’s first term began this month and he represents an SBRRB-appointed seat.

Other board members are Cynthia Hobson of the City and County of Honolulu, James “Kimo” Lee of Hawai‘i County, Leelen Park of Hawai‘i County, Jennifer Salisbury of Maui County, Tessa Gomes of the City and County of Honolulu and David Sikkink, DBEDT’s ex officio voting member.

“Mahalo to the SBRRB officers and members for their service to Hawai‘i’s small business community,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Their work helps ensure small business perspectives are considered in the rulemaking process and supports a stronger business climate across the state.”

“The SBRRB gives small businesses a voice when rules and regulations are being developed or reviewed,” said SBRRB Administrator Dori Palcovich. “The board’s members bring valuable experience from their own communities and industries and their volunteer service helps state and county agencies better understand how proposed rules may affect small business.”

The SBRRB meets monthly, both in-person and by electronic means. Small business owners with specific regulatory concerns related to the Hawai‘i Administrative Rules are encouraged to learn more about the board and its monthly meetings at sbrrb.hawaii.gov .

About Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB)

The SBRRB comprises 10 volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, as well as the director of DBEDT or the director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by the Senate President, three members by the Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB and two are appointed by the Governor.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

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